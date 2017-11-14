JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi as Congress President? The elevation put off again

The rumour that the party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi as party chief has been put on hold yet again

BS Web Team 

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses the supporters during a road show in Banaskantha distcrict of Gujarat on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

The crown of the Congress Party Chief is still far away from Rahul Gandhi. 

The rumour that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi as party chief has been put on hold yet again. 

Amidst the busy schedule of upcoming elections in Himachal and Gujarat, there is no possibility of a Congress Working Committee meeting before the polls, a senior party leader confirms The Times of India

Earlier reports suggested that Rahul may take over the charge after Diwali or on or before November 19, the birth anniversary of his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily earlier hinted that Rahul Gandhi may assume the charge soon. 

"He (Rahul) should immediately take over as Congress president. That's good for the party, good for the country," Moily told TOI.

The repeated rumour of Rahul's elevation before the Gujarat polls fell flat after this delay.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is in Gujarat on a three-day poll campaign that ends on Tuesday.

A senior party leader told TOI that the elevation amid the scheduled elections would create a distraction among party workers, a probable reason behind the hold of Rahul. 

Sonia Gandhi is said to be in Goa on a short trip, according to a report in TOI. "He (Rahul) should immediately take over as Congress president. That's good for the party, good for the country," Moily said.
First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 15:24 IST

