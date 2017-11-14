Rahul Gandhi as Congress President? The elevation put off again

The rumour that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi
is replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi
as party chief has been put on hold yet again.
Amidst the busy schedule of upcoming elections in Himachal and Gujarat, there is no possibility of a Congress
Working Committee meeting before the polls, a senior party leader confirms The Times of India
.
Earlier reports suggested that Rahul may take over the charge after Diwali or on or before November 19, the birth anniversary of his grandmother, former Prime Minister
Indira Gandhi.
Senior Congress
leader M Veerappa Moily earlier hinted that Rahul Gandhi
may assume the charge soon.
"He (Rahul) should immediately take over as Congress
president. That's good for the party, good for the country," Moily told TOI
.
The repeated rumour of Rahul's elevation before the Gujarat polls
fell flat after this delay.
Currently, Rahul Gandhi
is in Gujarat on a three-day poll campaign that ends on Tuesday.
A senior party leader told TOI that the elevation amid the scheduled elections would create a distraction among party workers, a probable reason behind the hold of Rahul.
Sonia Gandhi
is said to be in Goa on a short trip, according to a report in TOI
