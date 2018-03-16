Punjabi singer was on Friday sentenced to two years in prison after he was in a 15-year-old human case by a Patialia court, according to media reports. The court asked the police to arrest Daler Mehndi, who was present in the court. He was later granted bail. The police had registered a case against and others after it was alleged that the accused took money to the tune of Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) from people on the pretext of taking them abroad. A complainant, Bakhshish Singh, alleged that the deal never matured and the accused failed to return the money. The case was registered in 2003 in Patiala and was subsequently arrested and released on bail after a few days. Here is all you need to know about the Daler Mehndi 2003 human case: 1. Within minutes of sentencing, was granted bail In the proceedings conducted at the Patiala Court in Punjab, the singer was found guilty and was sentenced. However, he was later let off with a fine of Rs 10,000 the same day. 2. In 2003, and brother were accused of illegally sending abroad people disguised as members of his group by charging hefty ‘passage money’. 3. and his brother had in 1998 and 1999 allegedly taken two troupes outside India. Of the people taken to the US, 10 ‘dropped off’ illegally, according to media reports. 4. Once on a trip to the US with Karisma Kapoor and her mother Babita Kapoor, illegally dropped off three girls from Gujarat in San Francisco.

5. Again, while on a trip with Bollywood stars Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and Javed Jaffrey in 1999, the Mehndi brothers ‘dropped off’ three boys at New Jersey.

6. After the Patiala court registered a case in 2003, 35 more complaints propped up levelling charges of fraud and human against the Mehndi brothers.

7. The complainants, including Bakhshish Singh, alleged the Mehndi brothers had taken ‘passage money’ from people to help them migrate to the US illegally, but later duped them of their money.

8. The Patiala police had raided the offices of at New Delhi’s Connaught Place and seized documents. This included a case file of those who had paid the brothers money.

9. In 2006, the Patiala police filed two discharge petitions terming to be innocent, but the court ruled that the singer should be prosecuted as there was enough evidence against him and would further probe into the matter.