Delhi Airport gets ready for a new terminal

Due to a surge in traffic, the has decided to give (T1), the hub of the low-cost carriers, a Rs 16,000-crore facelift. For this purpose, IndiGo, and — the three airlines operating from the terminal have been asked to partially shift operations to Terminal 2 (T2). While GoAir has agreed to shift to T2, even operating its first flight on Saturday morning, and are yet to come on board. T2 was shut down in July 2010 when international operations were shifted to Terminal 3.

- T2 has a design capacity of handling 12 million passengers per annum

- T2 has facilities similar to any world-class terminal

- The departure and arrival of GoAir flights will be from T2 (currently T1 D is for departing flights while T1 C is for flight arrivals)

- T2 will have radio taxis and black & yellow ones as well. It will also have a inter-terminal shuttle service

- There is a transfer facility available within T2, however, should there be any transfer requirement between T2 from T3, it is a walkable distance. From T 1, the passengers can take a shuttle service to T2

- T2 has its own dedicated parking for staff and passengers

- T2 is well connected to the Metro Line and T2 is at a walking distance from the T3 metro station of the Metro Line

- There are adequate number of washrooms inside T2

- T2 has four entry gates

- A wide variety of food offerings will be available at T2

- The ‘Progressive India’ theme used in T3 has been extended to T2 as well

- The old existing artworks in T2 have been restored and some new pieces of art — in sync with the theme — have been introduced

- The new interior colour theme has been applied to check-in counters, retail areas, boarding areas, washrooms, etc, to give a new look and feel to the refurbished terminal