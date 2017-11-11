Delhi govt takes a U-turn, calls off odd-even scheme

-
A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that no one should be exempted from the scheme, except for CNG vehicles and emergency services such as ambulance and fire.
During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the city government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections if the aim was to improve air quality.
Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, given the high level of smog in the capital. Schools were also shut down till Sunday.
