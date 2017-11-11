Delhi govt takes a U-turn, calls off odd-even scheme

In a complete U-turn, the on Saturday called off a plan to implement scheme from November 13 to November 17 in the capital.

The government is not ready "to compromise with the safety of women" after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone except emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, he said.

Earlier, the Green Tribunal (NGT) gave its nod for the implementation of the Delhi government's car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 to tackle high pollution level, with certain riders.



A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that no one should be exempted from the scheme, except for CNG vehicles and emergency services such as ambulance and fire.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the plan was called off in view of order by Green Tribunal (NGT) which withdrew all exemptions except on plying of emergency vehicles.During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the city government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections if the aim was to improve air quality.