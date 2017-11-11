JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Over 13 commercial courts will be set up to make UP business-friendly: Yogi
Business Standard

Delhi govt takes a U-turn, calls off odd-even scheme

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the odd-even plan was called off in view of order by NGT which withdrew all exemptions

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Vehicles plying at a road in smog, in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Photo: PTI
Vehicles plying at a road in smog, in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Photo: PTI

In a complete U-turn, the Delhi government on Saturday called off a plan to implement odd-even scheme from November 13 to November 17 in the national capital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the odd-even plan was called off in view of order by National Green Tribunal (NGT) which withdrew all exemptions except on plying of emergency vehicles.

The government is not ready "to compromise with the safety of women" after the NGT ordered that there should be no exemption to anyone except emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders, he said.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT)  gave its nod for the implementation of the Delhi government's odd-even car rationing scheme for five days from November 13 to tackle high pollution level, with certain riders.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said that no one should be exempted from the scheme, except for CNG vehicles and emergency services such as ambulance and fire.

During the hearing, the tribunal questioned the city government as to why it was granting exemptions to certain sections if the aim was to improve air quality.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme from November 13-17, given the high level of smog in the capital. Schools were also shut down till Sunday.

First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements