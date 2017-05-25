Delhi HC refuses to hear TV Today's plea against Arnab Goswami's Republic

TV Today
had moved court days before Republic TV
was declared as India's most watched news network by Barc.
This had prompted the exit of English news channels affiliated to the News Broadcasters Association from the council last Thursday after Barc
disregarded their requests not to release the contentious figures.
According to the Barc
figures, Republic TV
had a 51.9 per cent news viewership with 2.11 million impressions in its debut week, while the figures for Times Now
and the TV Today
Network's India Today
were around 26 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.
Barc's lawyer, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi began the day by saying a channel that had the same watermark did not change viewership figures even if it was aired in more than one location. Highlighting the rating mechanism — a total number of viewers multiplied by the time spent (minimum of eight seconds) by individuals — Sethi refuted the TV Today
contention that the airing of Republic TV
under both the categories of news and entertainment had led to a large increase in their ratings.
Challenging Sethi's submission, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, the counsel for TV Today, said the Barc
rankings only considered a sample of 24,000 viewers and was playing foul on Indian television viewers. Singhvi
also highlighted a different method of calculating the rankings and said that Republic TV
was gaining an unfair benefit through viewers merely flipping through channels in the entertainment genre. Criticising Trai's inaction on the issue, Singhvi
said the telecom regulator blatantly violated the telecommunication regulations
introduced in 2012 and 2017 — stating that a channel must appear in only one place — and requested the court to pass directions against Trai
to investigate the matter in a time bound manner. The TV Today
lawyer also asked the court to restrain Barc
from publishing figures of channels that were violating the Trai
regulations till the conclusion of the inquiry.
However, these pleas were rejected by the court after hearing the arguments of the Trai's lawyer, who contended that several regional offices had reported that Republic TV
was being aired in only one channel, adding, investigations were already underway against the channel as well as several others (including India Today) against similar allegations.
Rejecting Singhvi's argument of Republic TV
securing its enhanced ranking though mere channel flipping, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said a channel that had held a viewers' attention of over eight seconds — the minimum requirement for the rankings — had to be captivating enough to be counted.
After the Republic TV's lawyer, Ramji Srinivasan, assured the court that the network had not requested anyone to register it in two categories and had only declared itself as a news and current affairs channel, Justice Sachdeva refused to entertain the TV Today
petition and allowed Trai
to continue the ongoing investigation in a regular manner. Unable to get a favourable response from the court, TV Today
finally withdrew the petition.