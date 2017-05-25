Delhi HC refuses to hear TV Today's plea against Arnab Goswami's Republic

The Network on Thursday withdrew a petition filed in the against Arnab Goswami's Republic TV, (Trai) and (Barc). The network's decision came after the court's refusal to entertain an action against airing of in more than one category on direct-to-home television.

had moved court days before was declared as India's most watched news network by This had prompted the exit of English news channels affiliated to the News Broadcasters Association from the council last Thursday after disregarded their requests not to release the contentious figures.

According to the figures, had a 51.9 per cent news viewership with 2.11 million impressions in its debut week, while the figures for and the Network's were around 26 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.

Barc's lawyer, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi began the day by saying a channel that had the same watermark did not change viewership figures even if it was aired in more than one location. Highlighting the rating mechanism — a total number of viewers multiplied by the time spent (minimum of eight seconds) by individuals — Sethi refuted the contention that the airing of under both the categories of news and entertainment had led to a large increase in their ratings.

Challenging Sethi's submission, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, the counsel for TV Today, said the rankings only considered a sample of 24,000 viewers and was playing foul on Indian television viewers. also highlighted a different method of calculating the rankings and said that was gaining an unfair benefit through viewers merely flipping through channels in the entertainment genre. Criticising Trai's inaction on the issue, said the telecom regulator blatantly violated the introduced in 2012 and 2017 — stating that a channel must appear in only one place — and requested the court to pass directions against to investigate the matter in a time bound manner. The lawyer also asked the court to restrain from publishing figures of channels that were violating the regulations till the conclusion of the inquiry.

However, these pleas were rejected by the court after hearing the arguments of the Trai's lawyer, who contended that several regional offices had reported that was being aired in only one channel, adding, investigations were already underway against the channel as well as several others (including India Today) against similar allegations.

Rejecting Singhvi's argument of securing its enhanced ranking though mere channel flipping, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said a channel that had held a viewers' attention of over eight seconds — the minimum requirement for the rankings — had to be captivating enough to be counted.

After the Republic TV's lawyer, Ramji Srinivasan, assured the court that the network had not requested anyone to register it in two categories and had only declared itself as a news and current affairs channel, Justice Sachdeva refused to entertain the petition and allowed to continue the ongoing investigation in a regular manner. Unable to get a favourable response from the court, finally withdrew the petition.