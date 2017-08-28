Doklam standoff may end soon? MEA says troops begin 'disengaging'

Troops involved in the border standoff between India and China at Doklam have begun disengaging, a press statement by the said on Monday.

New Delhi and Beijing have reached an understanding for disengaging troops involved in the Doklam standoff, the press statement said.

The MEA statement said that during bilateral communications, "we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests". It was on the basis of these communications, according to the statement, that the agreement to disengage was reached.

The decision to disengage troops comes ahead of a crucial BRICS summit being hosted by China in September, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend.

According to the statement, "expeditious disengagement" of border personnel at the face-off site has been agreed to and "is ongoing".