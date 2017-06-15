Don't bring bilateral hostility in SCO, play by rules: China to India, Pak

on Thursday said India and Pakistan will have to play by the rules of the Cooperation Organisation (SCO) by not bringing their bilateral dispute to the forum.

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister said "hostility" between India and Pakistan in the will not be good for the group.

"In the charter of SCO, there is a clause that hostility in the bilateral relations should not be brought to the organisation," Kong said.

"I believe those countries will abide by the charter of this organisation."

"This organisation has its own rules and procedures. We hope that these rules are abided by all member states," Kong added.

He was talking to Indian journalists on the sidelines of an event where flags of India and Pakistan were hoisted after the two countries were admitted to the group last week in Astana, Kazakhstan.

is worried that bilateral disputes between India and Pakistan could affect the forum.

However, a senior Pakistani diplomat earlier said the was not a forum to settle bilateral disputes.

The envoys of India and Pakistan Vijay Gokhale and Masood Khalid respectively were present on the occasion at the Secretariat.

Addressing the event, Gokhale said: "Now as a full member of SCO, we look forward to further deepening these relations for mutual benefit."

"We would also like to deepen our cooperation in our joint fight against terrorism."