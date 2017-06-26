Eid 2017: Delhi to get respite from heat today, says IMD

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Muslims offer Eid prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. Photo: ANI

The national capital on Sunday sizzled at 39.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, but respite is likely on Monday, when Eid falls this year, would see light rains, said the weather department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are fair chances of rains on Monday night or early Tuesday. Beside, thundery conditions on Sunday night would abate the weather situation and bring down the mercury to 35-36 degrees.

"Sunday was humid but Monday, the day of Eid, would be calm and weather would be pleasant throughout the day. Rains are most likely towards night, followed by early morning," an IMD official said.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 30 degrees, two notches above the season's average, while the humidity oscillated between 40 to 80 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Saturday settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season's average and the minimum temperature was recorded at at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

