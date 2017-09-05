Gautam Gambhir to support education of slain JK cop's daughter Zohra

Cricketer on Tuesday pledged to support the education of five-year-old Zohra, who lost her father, ASI Abdul Rashid, in a militant attack in Kashmir's district last month.



Gambhir said he would help the young child realise her dreams and support her education for life.



"Zohra,I can't put u (you) 2 (to) sleep wid (with) a lullaby but I'll help u (you) 2 (to) wake up 2 (to) live ur dreams. "(I) Will support ur (your) education 4 (for)lifetime #daughterofIndia," Gambhir said in a tweet.Rashid was killed on August 28 when militants fired at him at in district. Photographs of crying inconsolably over the coffin of her father went viral on social media."Zohra, plz (please) don't let those tears fall as I doubt even Mother Earth can take d (the) weight of ur (your) pain. "Salutes to ur (your) martyred dad ASI, Abdul Rashid," Gambhir added.