Goa airport operational after Jet Airways flight skids of runway

Dabolim Airport is now open

IANS  |  Panaji 

The Dabolim International Airport in Goa that was closed for operations after a flight skidded off the runway early on Tuesday, has been made operational again, a senior DGCA official said.

The accident occurred when Jet Airways Goa-Mumbai (9W 2374) flight skidded off the runway during take-off, injuring 15 passengers onboard.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is already probing the incident. We had closed down the airport for a few hours, but it is operational now," the official said.

In a statement, Jet Airways said that the plane was carrying 154 guests and seven crew members at the time of the incident.

"All guests and crew have been safely evacuated," the airline said in a statement.--IANS

 

