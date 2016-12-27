Goa airport operational after Jet Airways flight skids of runway

The in that was closed for operations after a flight skidded off the runway early on Tuesday, has been made operational again, a senior official said.

The accident occurred when Goa-Mumbai (9W 2374) flight skidded off the runway during take-off, injuring 15 passengers onboard.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is already probing the incident. We had closed down the airport for a few hours, but it is operational now," the official said.

In a statement, said that the plane was carrying 154 guests and seven crew members at the time of the incident.

"All guests and crew have been safely evacuated," the airline said in a statement.--IANS