PNB scam: Govt moves NCLT to freeze assets of Nirav Modi, Choksi firms

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Friday filed a petition against Gitanjali Gems, a listed firm promoted by Mehul Choksi, and other companies belonging to both Choksi and in the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai. The petition sought attachment of all assets of the 114 companies promoted by the two jewellers and their families, who are alleged beneficiaries in the Rs 114 billion Bank (PNB) fraud case. According to a ministry source, it has sought ex-parte relief, which is typically meant for extraordinary circumstances. MCA officials along with the ministry’s joint legal director were in Mumbai and requested the tribunal to intervene in the matter on an urgent basis. ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi promises strict action against PNB fraud accused The MCA sought restrictions to be imposed on all securities and assets held by the accused in the matter. While filing the petition, the MCA counsel said four accused — Modi, his wife Ami, brother Neeshal, and maternal uncle Choksi — were the main perpetrators of the fraud and it was essential to freeze their assets in India and overseas. The petition was filed under Section 221 (freezing assets), Section 222 (imposition of restriction of securities), and Section 246 (pertaining to fraud) of the Companies Act. Ministry officials believe that since multiple agencies are investigating the fraud, properties owned by the accused should be seized. ALSO READ: Didn't consider PwC for forensic audit post fraud due to Sebi order: PNB Explaining the rationale behind the urgent petition, the ministry counsel said probe agencies had come across at least 200 shell firms and dummy directors in India and abroad that were being used to route or receive funds as part of the alleged fraud. Probe agencies are looking into these firms and their transactions.

So it was important, the counsel said, to take over all their assets so that they could not get away from the investigation.