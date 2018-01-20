Greatest public policy is Indian constitution itself: Justice Chelameswar

Judge, Justice J Chelameswar, on Saturday asked the youth to value the biggest public policy document - the constitution of India - which was prepared by people who made great sacrifices for the country as freedom fighters. "The greatest public policy is the itself and the Centre which created it is the constituent Assembly," said. He said the wide range of knowledge of each member of the constituent assembly and the great experience which the members of the constituent assembly had, enriched the constitutional document while creating a structure, giving clear guidelines as to how the country's political future of the country should be. Each set of words in the documents reflect their experience and knowledge, he said. was one of the four judges, who recently virtually revolted against the Chief Justice, raising a litany of problems, including assigning cases in the top court. He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a department in an educational institution. said he was aware of the fact that the constitution was amended from time to time depending upon the demands of the time. "But so long as we are governed by the constitution, our policymaking should be subject to the broader constituents governing us," he said. Calling as the 'Sanyasi' in the court, former Justice M N Venkatachalaiah said "justice, truth and courage are the companions of his soul.

It is impossible to assess the dimensions of his personality.