Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail. Prosecution had demanded the maximum punishment for Singh, convicted on August 25 by a CBI court in a rape case dating back to 2002. Special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh was brought to Rohtak's Sonaria jail, where Ram Rahim is lodged, to pronounce the sentence.

Just before the judge was about to announce the quantum of sentence, reports of violence trickled in. Two cars were reportedly torched by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in the Phoolka area of Haryana's Sirsa.



After the self-styled godman's conviction on Friday, large-scale violence by his followers in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, resulting in the deaths of 38 people. Ram Rahim is lodged in a Rohtak district jail.