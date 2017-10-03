Dera chief Ram Rahim's 'daughter' Honeypreet arrested by Haryana Police

After a month-long search for jailed chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's "adopted" daughter Insan, Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested her.

Honeypreet, along with another woman, was arrested by the Haryana Police from the Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab, said Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla.

tops the list of 43 people 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with the incidents of violence that left 41 people dead and several injured following Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in rape cases.

Talking to media persons at Panchkula, Chawla said, "She has been taken into custody by SIT in-charge (Mukesh Kumar) from Zirakpur-Patiala road in Punjab. She is being brought to Panchkula for questioning in connection with the incidents of violence".

"Her role in the violence (after Ram Rahim's conviction on August 25) will be probed...who provided her shelter or support during her run from police will also be produced. She will be produced before a court (in Panchkula) tomorrow and we will seek her police remand," Chawla said.

Chawla also said that another woman who was accompanying her was also taken into custody.

He said Punjab Police has been informed about the arrest.

Honeypreet's arrest came hours after she appeared on two private TV channels.

While speaking to a Hindi news channel, said that false news was being spread about her relationship with her adopted father and described the bond she shared with the Dera chief as "pious".

"I am scared, I cannot believe that people are saying such foul things about me. I am depressed. My father is innocent and so am I. I am sure that one day the real truth will come out in the open. I will urge people not to believe in these hoax reports. Nothing which is being assumed about me and my father is true," she told the news channel.

added that she had slipped into depression post the conviction of and that it took her a while to muster courage and come out in the open to air her views. She also criticised reports of her inciting riots in Sirsa and in other parts of Haryana and Punjab.

"I cannot believe that I am being dubbed a traitor. We have been making films on patriotism and they are calling us traitors. The allegations are not true. They accuse me of being involved in riots, but do they have any evidence against me. I don't know why my name has been brought into this. I was in the chopper with papa (Ram Rahim) when he was being taken to jail. We were not even aware of any unrest. My movement was being monitored, how could I have instigated riots?" she said.

She also said she was seeking legal opinion on her next step and was likely to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On being asked about her image being portrayed as a "villain", a "conspirator", replied, "How are they making me an accused. I was there with my Papa (Ram Rahim) and discharging my duty as a daughter (on August 25)."

"Every daughter remains with her father, I went with him. Have you heard me saying a word where I instigate people? I had gone there (to CBI court in Panchkula) with a hope that my father will return by evening, but when he was held guilty, I went into depression, how could I think about anything else, I was totally devastated," she said.

On being asked where she had been hiding for so many days after she left Rohtak, she said, "..later, I went to Delhi. Now, I will go to Punjab and Haryana High Court".

She said that she has "full faith" in the judiciary and will get justice.

Responding to the allegations levelled by her ex-husband Vishwas Gupta surrounding her relations with Ram Rahim, said, "I cannot understand how anyone can point fingers at pious relations that are there between a father and his daughter. What proof have these people got to level such allegations? All those who are spreading such rumours, please do not believe them."

On being asked about skeletons being buried inside the Dera at Sirsa and the sect chief's exploitation of some female disciples, said, "Did anyone find skeletons. As regards what is being said about my Papa, he is innocent and in times to come you will see this.."

The Haryana Police had been conducting searches at various locations to trace and two other key Dera functionaries.

The Haryana Police had earlier said that a court in Panchkula had issued arrest warrants against Insan, Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan, and Dera's top functionary Pawan Insan in connection with the incidents of Panchkula violence.

Honeypreet, had earlier been booked at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. The police added her name in FIR number 345 as an accused in connection with the violence.

Her name has been included in the same FIR in which other Dera functionaries Aditya Insan and Surinder Dhiman, among others, had been booked for allegedly inciting violence and arson, the police had said earlier.

was wanted by the police in connection with the violence that broke out in Panchkula in August the day a court there held guilty on charges of rape.

The Delhi High Court, on 26 September, rejected the transit anticipatory bail plea of Insan.

For almost 40 days, Haryana Police has been tracking leads on in UP, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.