Hundreds stuck without light, AC for 1 hr: Snag hits Lucknow Metro on day 1

Hundreds of passengers were stuck inside the Metro for over an hour due to a technical snag on Wednesday, the first day of its commercial run, officials said.

There were no lights and no air-conditioning either when the train stopped near Mavaiya.

Passengers, excited about their first trip on the much- awaited metro, were stuck till a team of the Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) came to their rescue

People stuck inside Metro. Photo: ANI Officials of the Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), while conceding that a glitch had occurred, said all passengers were safe and that they were taken ahead on their journey in another metro later.

The snag has been attributed to a glitch in the traction pump.

While some passengers said they enjoyed the metro ride, there were many who aired disappointment as they missed their onward trains and some were stranded in the coach with the gates not opening.

The snag developed around 6:40 am. Many school going children were also stranded inside a metro train.

Union Home Minister and Chief Minister inaugurated the first phase of the Metro Rail on Tuesday.

There are eight stations on the stretch, starting from Transport Nagar to Charbagh station. So far, one of the two lines on the 'priority section' of the Metro was running, an official said.