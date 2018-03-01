Hyderabadi woman trafficked to Suadi Arabia, kin seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

In yet another case of human trafficking, a woman was allegedly trafficked to on the pretext of being offered a job.

The victim, who left for the UAE five years ago, was allegedly offered a good job in by an agent. However, upon reaching the country, the victim was not paid her dues on time or given any refreshments by the employer.

Unable to bear the torture, the victim ran away from the employer but was later handed over by the police, and subsequently threatened by the employer,

"She (victim) went to for a job she received through agents based out of and I was told she would return in two years' time, but it has been five years since then.

She's not given salary or allowed to talk to us. She is not given enough either. I would like to appeal to our to help bring her back home," the victim's sister told ANI.

The victim's kin also stated that they tried to establish contact with the agents, but no response was received.