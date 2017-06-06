IMD sticks to normal monsoon forecast at 98% of long period average

Expectations of a normal monsoon for the current year have been reinforced with the meteorological department raising its estimate of rains to be up to 98 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Announcing its second stage for 2017, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday upgraded its projections from the 96 per cent forecast of rains earlier.

Region wise, the seasonal rainfall is likely to be the lowest in North-West India at 96 per cent of over the agriculturally important Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. However, this may not have much affect as 80 per cent of the area is irrigated. On the other hand, Central India is expected to receive 100 per cent of while the Southern Peninsula will see 99 per cent rainfall of Finally, North-East India is expected to receive 96 per cent of LPA, said. maintains that all figures are based on a model error of plus, minus 8 per cent.

The prospect of a normal monsoon for the second year in a row is expected to further bolster farm gross domestic product growth which would fuel rural demand and ease food inflation.

"Following the record-high growth of most crops in FY2017, our baseline expectation is that growth of agricultural GVA would moderate to 3.5per cent in FY2018 from 4.9per cent in FY2017, despite the favorable monsoon outlook," Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at said.

As a result, the Reserve Bank of India may keep the repo rate unchanged in the June 2017 policy review, amid a softening of the tone of the policy statement, said.

The monsoon is considered normal if rainfall during the June-September season is 96-104 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall in the country in the last 50 years, estimated at 89 cm.

The issues its first in April and updates it in June. The department, which used a combination of statistical and ocean atmospheric models, said both showed rainfall this year would be normal. It declares the arrival of monsoon after parameters measuring consistency of rainfall over a defined area, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.

The onset of the monsoon this year is the earliest since 2011. India receives around 164 mm of rainfall in June.

The attributed the projection to a weakening of and the Indian Ocean Dipole turning positive. Both factors are seen combining to boost the southwest monsoon, though doubts linger over the intensity of rain. The predicted a 38 per cent chance of near-normal rainfall. The forecast has a model error of five per cent.

El Ni?o is a warming of sea surface temperature along the equatorial Pacific Ocean, while in the Indian Ocean Dipole sea surface temperature in the western Indian Ocean alternately becomes warmer and cooler than the eastern part.

Last year, the had predicted rainfall to be above normal - more than 106 per cent of the - in its first forecast. Actual rainfall was around 97 per cent of the

What a normal monsoon means for India

* Agriculture production grows, reducing the food inflation rate and lowering import of pulses and oilseeds. Economic growth strengthens

* Less drawdown of water levels in reservoirs, fewer instances of drinking water crisis

* Improved power situation due to adequate water in hydel power projects, less use of pumps for irrigation

* Overall rural consumption gets a boost due to rising farm and non-farm wages

* Sales of auto, FMCG, fertiliser, seeds, tractor companies positively impacted

* Less pressure on the RBI to raise interest rates

* Low inflation further fuels demand in the housing and auto sectors

* Drought or rainfall deficiency in less number of areas means the burden on exchequer towards providing relief or extra person days of work under MGNREGA is that much less