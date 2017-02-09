TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Panneerselvam asks banks not to allow anyone else to operate party accounts
Business Standard

India got Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also raked up the demonetisation issue

Press Trust of India  |  Bulandshahr 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said the US recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago.

Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town here this afternoon, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move.



"The United States of America had recently Donald Trump in the seat but India had a Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a- half years earlier," he said.

Claiming that farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, he said many people died in the long queues to get their currency notes exchanged "but the government at the Centre never bothered to make any ex-gratia payment to the sufferer."

The Congress leader said that to encourage artisan and small manufacturers of the items made in any town of India should have the name of that town.

Elaborating, he said, ceramic items made by Khurja potteries should carry the mark 'Made in Khurja' instead of 'Made in India.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

India got Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also raked up the demonetisation issue

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said the US recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago. Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town here this afternoon, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move. "The United States of America had recently Donald Trump in the seat but India had a Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a- half years earlier," he said. Claiming that farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, he said many people died in the long queues to get their currency notes exchanged "but the government at the Centre never bothered to make any ex-gratia payment to the sufferer." The Congress leader said that to encourage artisan and small manufacturers of the items made in any town of India should have .. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said the US recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago.

Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town here this afternoon, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move.

"The United States of America had recently Donald Trump in the seat but India had a Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a- half years earlier," he said.

Claiming that farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, he said many people died in the long queues to get their currency notes exchanged "but the government at the Centre never bothered to make any ex-gratia payment to the sufferer."

The Congress leader said that to encourage artisan and small manufacturers of the items made in any town of India should have the name of that town.

Elaborating, he said, ceramic items made by Khurja potteries should carry the mark 'Made in Khurja' instead of 'Made in India. image
Business Standard
177 22

India got Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also raked up the demonetisation issue

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said the US recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago.

Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town here this afternoon, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move.

"The United States of America had recently Donald Trump in the seat but India had a Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a- half years earlier," he said.

Claiming that farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, he said many people died in the long queues to get their currency notes exchanged "but the government at the Centre never bothered to make any ex-gratia payment to the sufferer."

The Congress leader said that to encourage artisan and small manufacturers of the items made in any town of India should have the name of that town.

Elaborating, he said, ceramic items made by Khurja potteries should carry the mark 'Made in Khurja' instead of 'Made in India.

image
Business Standard
177 22