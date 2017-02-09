India got Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also raked up the demonetisation issue

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said the US recently got Donald Trump in the seat but India had a "Trump" in the form of Modi two-and-a-half years ago. Addressing an election rally at Government Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town here this afternoon, he also raked up the demonetisation issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move. "The United States of America had recently Donald Trump in the seat but India had a Trump in the form of Modi two-and-a- half years earlier," he said. Claiming that farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, he said many people died in the long queues to get their currency notes exchanged "but the government at the Centre never bothered to make any ex-gratia payment to the sufferer." The Congress leader said that to encourage artisan and small manufacturers of the items made in any town of India should have ..

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, vice president today said the US recently got in the seat but had a "Trump" in the form of two-and-a-half years ago.



Addressing an rally at Polytechnic Ground at Khurja town here this afternoon, he also raked up the issue, saying all sections of people of the society suffered losses due to the Centre's move.



"The United States of America had recently in the seat but had a Trump in the form of two-and-a- half years earlier," he said.



Claiming that farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, he said many people died in the long queues to get their currency notes exchanged "but the at the Centre never bothered to make any ex-gratia payment to the sufferer."



The leader said that to encourage artisan and small manufacturers of the items made in any town of should have the name of that town.



Elaborating, he said, ceramic items made by Khurja potteries should carry the mark 'Made in Khurja' instead of 'Made in

Press Trust of India