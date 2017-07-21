India pitches for diplomatic route to resolve Doklam issue

on Thursday made a renewed pitch for a “peaceful resolution” of the with through diplomatic channels, insisting that differences should not become disputes. The assertion by New came on a day said diplomatic channels remained “unimpeded” to discuss the issue provided withdraws its troops from Doklam.



Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay told reporters that has been in “close contact” with the on the unfolding developments, noting that diplomatic channels to resolve the issue with have not broken off.



Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said intends to unilaterally change the status of the tri-junction with Bhutan, posing a challenge to India’s security. On the standoff at Doklam, she referred to the written agreement between India, and in 2012 that the three nations will together decide on the boundaries at the tri-junction point.The minister said had been constructing roads earlier too, but now they have brought in bulldozers and excavators.“We are saying that the matter could be resolved through talks, but both sides have to first take back their armies,” she said.The minister also said was not “unreasonable” on the Doklam border issue and that all nations were with it.Observing that was demanding the withdrawal of the from the tri-junction point, she said has been saying that both countries would have to withdraw their armies before amicably resolving the dispute through talks.Swaraj said “their (China’s) intention was to reach the tri-junction so that they could unilaterally end the status of the tri-junction. It was only then that came into the picture.“If unilaterally changes the tri-junction point, then India’s security is challenged,” she said, adding has protested in writing to on this issue.Swaraj said “all countries are supporting us and they understand that the stand taken by on the issue is not wrong” as they realise that is getting aggressive with “India’s position is not wrong on the tri-junction and all nations are with it. The law is with our country and all are realising this,” she said.When asked about ratcheting up rhetoric against India, Baglay quoted 15th-century saint Kabir, indicating it was not necessary to take note of everything that has been coming from the side. “It is obvious that every responsible power, every responsible person and player in the world, of course, prefers peaceful resolution of matters that are in hand,” Baglay said.Earlier in the day, said diplomatic channels with remained “unimpeded” to discuss the but at the same time reiterated that the withdrawal of the from the area is a “precondition” for any meaningful dialogue.The MEA spokesperson also said at least one flag meeting between the two sides had taken place after the face-off, which began on June 16. “I am aware of flag meeting taking place after June 16. Now whether there was one or more, I am not aware of.”On whether has briefed other countries on the issue, Baglay said, “It is not appropriate for me to comment on diplomatic discussions and interactions that take place as a regular matter and also on sensitive issues of this nature.” “I would not like to go into the details of how and what and with whom such conversations have taken place, if they have taken place,” he said.On whether can explore going to the if fails to resolve the standoff, Baglay said he could not reply to hypothetical questions but added, “In a sense you have answered your own question.”Asked about comments by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Mehbooba Mufti that could be behind troubles in their states, Baglay evaded a reply and only said cross-border terrorism was the root of the problem in J&K.Baglay also confirmed that Security Advisor Ajit Doval will travel to Beijing to attend a meeting of the BRICS multilateral grouping on July 27 and 28.