India ranks fifth most vacation deprived country globally in 2017: Survey

has become the fifth most deprived country globally, just after South Korea, Malaysia, and France, says an annual survey conducted by online agency

released the results of the 2017 Deprivation study, an annual survey of habits across multiple countries and continents and the survey ranks as the fifth most deprived country globally.

Also 67 per cent Indians have cancelled or postponed plans because of work; on the other hand, 74 per cent Indians would prefer an unlimited policy.

According to findings, 55 per cent Indians take fewer days of the days they get and 28 per cent don't take leave as the work schedule does not allow for or there are not enough staff to cover.

"It is very important to inculcate an organisational culture that promotes healthy work-life balance through timely vacations. While technology helps us leave the office in time, it doesn't necessarily mean that we are disconnected from work," said Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, in

"As per our study this year- on a one-week vacation, 37 per cent Indians would check their work email/voicemail more than once per day and 21 per cent check once per day. It is no surprise that 48 per cent Indians feel the happiest during a when they disconnect from work, even though the figures have dropped from 53 per cent last year.

"A good and disconnecting from work at least once or twice a year is crucial in rejuvenating not just the body, but the mind," he added.