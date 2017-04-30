India to launch South Asia Satellite, a priceless gift, on 5 May: PM Modi

The project is a significant step towards promoting cooperation with the entire South Asia

The will be launched on May 5, Prime Minister announced on Sunday, describing it as India's "priceless gift" to its neighbours as part of the 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' concept.



Seven out of eight SAARC countries are a part of the which Pakistan refused to join as it did not want the "gift" from India.



"We have always attempted to move ahead with the concept of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas (cooperation of all, development for all)," Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.



The concept of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' is not confined to India but is relevant globally too, especially in the context of the neighbourhood, he said.



"There should be cooperation of our neighbours and there should be the development of our neighbours too," he said.



"On May 5, India will launch the



The benefits of this will go a long way in meeting the developmental needs of the countries participating in this project," the Prime Minister said.



Describing it as a "priceless gift" from India, he said the is a significant step towards promoting cooperation with the entire



"This is an appropriate example of our commitment towards ..The of will help in the overall development of the entire region," Modi said.



The benefits will be in the areas of mapping of natural resources, tele-medicine, education, IT connectivity and people-to-people links, he said.



He thanked the countries that became part of this These countries, besides India, are Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Afghanistan.



Soon after taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi had made a unilateral proposal of India launching the whose data would be shared with the eight SAARC countries for their development.



