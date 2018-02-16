Indian Army killed 20 Pak soldiers along LoC in 2018: What must it do next?

Islamabad has been made to pay a heavy price, with the Indian Army revealing that it has killed at least 20 Pakistani Rangers and injured seven more in 2018 itself in cross-border firing along the LoC

One surgical strike not enough, sustained strategy for inflicting losses on Pak needed

Writing for the Business Standard in September last year, on the anniversary of the Indian Army's surgical strikes, Ajai Sahni, the executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management and South Asia Portal, said that despite the 2016 cross-border surgical strikes, both sides were "locked into a cycle of escalating and bloody exchanges, with no evidence of any visible strategic gain to either, and no way to back off without losing face".

ALSO READ: Mohan Bhagwat is right: Army not ready for war and defence budget no good Referring to tactical operations and cross-border strikes, Sahni argued that the surgical strikes "fell into a well-established tradition of retaliation" and that "they were no different in their strategic impact from earlier cross-border strikes". According to him, the impact of such strikes "can be no more than transient".

Instead, for such operations to have a lasting impact, Sahni advocated a "sustained strategy of attrition against Pakistan" , which should be implemented over the years and decades.

Perhaps, with the refusing to allow any letup in the pressure along the LoC, as reported by various agencies and media organisations, the powers that be in India have decided to pursue a policy reminiscent to what Sahni advocated.

Defence modernisation may be the key

However, the ceasefire violations, and the infiltration attempts that often spark them, might require another solution: At the moment, we appear to be using the resources at hand to deal with Pakistan. A more fundamental overhaul of the defence infrastructure might be required.

Speaking to Business Standard shortly after the Pathankot air base attack in January of 2016, C Christine Fair, an American defence expert and longtime Pakistan watcher, had said: "I do not see too many options that India has." She was responding to a question on how India could build an effective deterrence against Pakistan's sub-conventional warfare -- of which, the 2016 Pathankot attack, Uri attack, and the recent Sunjuwan camp attack are manifestations.

Pointing out that India had not made the investments needed to ensure deterrence against such acts "by way of offensive superiority on its international border" , Fair had said that India's conventional posture on the international border was that of "defensive competence instead of offensive superiority".

Further, Fair assessed that defence modernisation for such deterrence would require India to reconfigure its military assets, "which were bulky and easily detectable, into smaller units that could be forward-deployed much more rapidly without the intelligence footprint that Pakistan can easily detect".

Lastly, but most importantly, there needs to be the political will to use these assets as and when required, she had said.