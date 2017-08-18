Indore's mini revolution is transforming the face of the city

On the face of it, Indore looks like just another unremarkable Indian town in central India. Unlike its less commercial cousin, Bhopal, Indore has little to offer in terms of visual beauty and charm. The fact that it is the commercial hub of Madhya Pradesh also isn’t evident to an outside observer. But, don’t judge a book by its cover. At this point in time, there is nothing less than a mini revolution on in the city and, in particular, in its citizenry. At a traffic light, this writer saw a taxi driver tell off an auto-rickshaw driver who spat on the road that he ...