INX Media: Karti alleges inhuman treatment in CBI custody: 10 highlights

The court also directed the (ED) not to arrest Karti till March 20, the next date of hearing.

Here are the top 10 developments around Karti Chidambaram's arrest:



1. Karti alleges 'inhuman treatment' in CBI custody



on Friday told a Delhi court that the CBI was meting out inhuman treatment" to him in its custody which caused his blood pressure to shoot up.



The accusations were made by Karti when he was produced before special judge Sunil Rana who directed the CBI sleuths to "do the needful, as per rules".





2. HC stops Karti's counsel from making remarks on Indrani's statement

The Delhi High Court stopped Karti Chidambaram's counsel from making any remarks on Indrani Mukerjea, former director of INX Media who is in jail in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta told Karti's counsel "Don't go into all this" when he asked how could investigating agencies, the CBI and the ED, even rely on the statement of Mukherjea who herself is in jail in connection with her daughter's killing.

3. Joint interrogation of all accused

CBI on Friday moved a plea seeking custody of former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant AS Bhaskararaman for a joint interrogation of the two accused in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

According to ANI, the CBI filed another application seeking the court's permission to produce Indrani and for confronting them will all accused in the case.

4. CBI to file reply on Karti's bail plea on Mar 14

CBI to file its reply on bail plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on March 14 in connection with the INX media money laundering case.

The CBI has moved a plea for custody of Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman for confrontation between the two and has also filed another application seeking permissions to produce Indrani and for confrontation and identification of some locations in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Karti 's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told media, "We had two matters today. One was the ED matter, court has given protection till 20th March. Our bail application is now listed for March 15."

5. CBI produces in Delhi High Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday produced Karti Chidambaram before the Delhi High Court. The investigating agency sought Chidambaram junior's custody for another six days in the as the earlier three-day custody of was ending on Friday.

6. Delhi HC taketh Karti away, giveth his CA:

Even as it gave an interim relief to Karti Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court extended until March 22 the judicial custody of his chartered accountant, S Bhaskararaman, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the

Karti's CA had sought bail, saying he was not required for custodial inquiry. so there was no reason why he should be kept in custody.

Bhaskararaman had been imprisoned on February 26 after being quizzed by the (ED), which had nabbed him on February 16 from a five-star hotel New Delhi.

The ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana had earlier told the court that Karti's accountant had been assisting him to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

7. SC allows Karti Chidambaram to withdraw plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave Karti Chidambaram the go-ahead to proceed to the Delhi High Court with his plea seeking an immunity against arrest.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also allowed Karti to withdraw his plea related to the INX Media money laundering case pending with the Supreme Court.

approached the SC requesting it to declare that the had no jurisdiction to conduct any probe on matters not related to the allegations in the FIR filed by CBI on May 15, 2017.

8. Green signal to Karti Chidambaram will set a bad precedent, ED tells SC

The ED said allowing Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to approach the high court in the money laundering case arising out of the INX Media graft case, would set a "bad precedent" for others.

9. Ready for Narco test on Karti: Gujarat govt

The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government said that narco analysis Karti Chidambaram could be conducted at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) in his state, provided the Modi government wished so.

Earlier, the CBI had approached a court in Delhi seeking a narco-analysis test on Karti to ascertain certain facts in the

10. P Chidambaram may be quizzed

Former finance minister P Chidambaram could also be called by CBI for questioning, several reports had said earlier, quoting officials of the investigating agency.

Karti not disclosing his mobile phone password, complains CBI

Earlier, the CBI had sought an extension of Karti's judicial custody in light of "new revelations". A further custodial interrogation was necessary to confront him with "new facts", it had said. Though there was a "substantial progress" in the INX Media case, the junior Chidambaram "had not been cooperating" and not disclosing passwords to his phones, the CBI had complained.