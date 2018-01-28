JUST IN
Business Standard

IPL auction: Kumar Mangalam Birla's son snapped up by RR for Rs 3 mn

The left-hand batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler has played just one first-class match

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vikram Birla

On second day of IPL auction, Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 million. The left-hand batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler has played only one first-class match while representing Madhya Pradesh against Odisha in Indore in November 2017. UltraTech Cement Limited, a subsidiary of the Birla conglomerate, is the principal team sponsor for the IPL team.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 21:04 IST

