IPL auction: Kumar Mangalam Birla's son snapped up by RR for Rs 3 mn

On second day of IPL auction, Aryaman Vikram Birla, son of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 million. The left-hand batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler has played only one first-class match while representing Madhya Pradesh against Odisha in Indore in November 2017. UltraTech Cement Limited, a subsidiary of the Birla conglomerate, is the principal team sponsor for the IPL team.
