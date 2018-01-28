IPL auction LIVE: Chris Gayle finally gets sold at Rs 20 mn to Kings XI

JUST IN
Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat claimed a Rs 115-mn deal with the usually thrifty Rajasthan Royals even as South African pace ace Dale Steyn went unsold on the second day of the IPL players' auction here.

The Royals, known for their wise spending, splurged some more to also clinch Karnataka off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 62 millon.

Unadkat became the costliest Indian buy at the auction so far with his price skyrocketing to Rs 115 million from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore after a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan Royals, however, had the last laugh.

Unadkat was sought after because of his specialist T20 skills and the fact that he took 24 wickets at 13.41 for Rising Pune Supergiant last season.

Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul were the most expensive Indians at the auction on Saturday as they were sold for identical price of Rs 110 million.

Pandey was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Punjab secured Rahul's services.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 16:01 IST

