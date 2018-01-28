IPL auction LIVE: Chris Gayle finally gets sold at Rs 20 mn to Kings XI

Chris Gayle finally gets sold at Rs 20 mn to Kings XI Ben Laughlin is sold to @rajasthanroyals for INR 50 lacs VIVO #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 28, 2018 Akila Dhananjaya is sold to @mipaltan for INR 50 lacs VIVO #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 28, 2018 Mark Wood is sold to @ChennaiIPL for INR 150 lacs VIVO #IPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 28, 2018 Mitchell Johnson picked up by KKR for Rs 20 million Anukul Roy sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 million

Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat claimed a Rs 115-mn deal with the usually thrifty Rajasthan Royals even as South African pace ace Dale Steyn went unsold on the second day of the players' here.

The Royals, known for their wise spending, splurged some more to also clinch Karnataka off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 62 millon.

Unadkat became the costliest Indian buy at the so far with his price skyrocketing to Rs 115 million from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore after a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan Royals, however, had the last laugh.

Unadkat was sought after because of his specialist T20 skills and the fact that he took 24 wickets at 13.41 for Rising Pune Supergiant last season.

Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul were the most expensive Indians at the on Saturday as they were sold for identical price of Rs 110 million.

Pandey was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Punjab secured Rahul's services.