Isro launches India's most powerful rocket, GSLV Mk III, successfully

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) today successfully launched its most powerful rocket with capacity to hurl four tonne communication satellites into a higher orbit. The rocket also has the potential to carry a ten tonne capsule for a manned mission to space.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle or GSLV-Mk III, nicked named 'fat boy' demonstrated Isro's capability in designing from scratch a homegrown solution for its rockets.

After 25 hours and 30 minutes countdown, which started on Sunday afternoon, the rocket took off from the second launch pad at Sriharikotta space port, near Chennai at 5.28 pm, as scheduled.

GSLV-MKIII is carrying a 3136 kg satellite with communication transponders. The satellite will also test technologies such as miniaturised heat pipe, fibre optic gyro, Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer, Ku-band TTC transponder, as well an indigenous Lithium-ion Battery.

Over 16 minutes into its flight the rocket hurled the in its intended orbit.

Inside the control room, where scientists have been working day and night for weeks, it was a moment of joy. They exchanged happiness by greeting each other.

"This (GSLV-MkIII) will increase our capability to launch satellites many fold," says A S Kiran Kumar, Chairman of Isro. "It is completely indigenous."

with a life span of 10 years is a multi-beam satellite that carries Ka and Ku band forward and return link transponders and geostationary radiation spectrometer (GRASP) to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.

Isro had built capability to hurl two tonne satellites on its GSLV-MkII, which had a cryogenic upper stage (CUS) built with heavy design influence of Russian rockets.

For the GSLV-MkIII rocket, Isro used a gas combustor cycle in the third stage, which is powered by CE-20, a homegrown design that is developed by its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Mahendragiri. The engine is also less complex than the ones influenced by the Russian design.

The GSLV programme has had a chequered history. India had initially signed a deal with Russia to source cryogenic technology, which was scuttled by the US citing the missile technology control regime (MTCR) in the early 1990's.