'It was a scam by Vinod Rai': Congress tears into ex-CAG after 2G verdict

Congress leaders said that the verdict vindicated then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA's stand that there was no scam in the allocation of spectrum and licences to telecom companies.
Manmohan Singh said that a massive propaganda was unleashed against his government over the 2G spectrum allocation and now the judgment speaks for itself, TV channels reported.
Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of Government was never true, was not correct and that has been established today: P Chidambaram,Congress #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/bfVgL14ES9— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017
Congress leader Manish Tewari asked Vinod Rai to apologise to the nation for 'presumptive sensational corrosive numbers into public discourse'. "He was author of imbecile 1.76 thousand crore loss theory that I had destroyed during my cross examination of Rai in JPC. Court has affirmed JPC Report," he tweeted.
Mr VINOD RAI Former C&G must Apologise to the nation for throwing presumptive sensational Corrosive numbers into public discourse.He was author of imbecile 1.76 thousand crore loss theory that I had destroyed during my cross examination of Rai in JPC.court has affirmed JPC Report— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 21, 2017
Reacting to the verdict Shashi Tharoor said, "Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country."
Clearly the Court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country: Shashi Tharoor, Congress #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/MK8IEYHVuV— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017
Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on whose PIL CBI probe was ordered in 2G case, said that the government should appeal in high court against acquittals
#WATCH: Former Telecom Minister A Raja after being acquitted in the #2GScam pic.twitter.com/hmu8oWOZeD— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017
