J&K stone pelting: Chennai tourist dies; CM Mufti's 'head hangs in shame'

A 22-year-old tourist from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday succumbed in a Srinagar hospital to critical injuries received during a stone-pelting incident on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Narbal in Badgam District of Jammu & Kashmir. Two members of his family were also injured. The clashes erupted between security forces and protesters who went on the rampage on the outskirts of the violence-ridden city.

R Thirumani, a resident of Chennai, suffered head injuries after being hit by a stone during the conflict yesterday morning, a police official said. A case over the killing of the tourist was registered and investigations have been taken up, the J&K police official said, reported PTI.





Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, expressing her grief over the incident, offered her condolences and said, "My head hangs in shame". After meeting the family members of the victim yesterday the CM said, "It is very sad and heartbreaking", she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to a report in TOI, the stone-pelters were protesting against the killing of five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an encounter in Shopian district.

R Thirumani, the tourist, was reportedly travelling in a vehicle along with his family in between Srinagar and Kashmir's premier resort of Gulmarg. The furious started attacking their tourist cab and minutes after being severely hit, Thirumani was immediately rushed to a Srinagar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the yesterday evening.

Thirumani's body was later brought to the police hospital and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti went there immediately after she was informed that the tourist had passed away.



Opposition NC Working President said, "We've killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Let's try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these & their methods."

also said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should accept her failure to govern and to handle the deteriorating situation in the state, and step down. "As civilian killings, instability and violence seem to have become the norm in the state, the time has come for Mehbooba Mufti to accept her failure and the grave costs of PDP's sell-out. She should step down as the chief minister before the situation deteriorates any further," Omar said, reported PTI.





Among the injured from the stone pelting in Narbal is also a young woman from Handwara in North Kashmir.

On Monday, Opposition Conference today held a protest march here against "unabated civilian killings" in Kashmir and lashed out at the PDP-BJP government and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.





The widespread and uncontrolled incidents of stone-pelting in have become a matter of concern for the state government. Also earlier on May 2, a bus carrying school students of was attacked by stone-pelters in Zawoora village of Shopian district.