TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM's advice to students: Smile more to score more; treat exams as festivals
Business Standard

Jalikattu: Section 144 imposed at Chennai's Marina beach

Order to remain in force till Feb 12

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Jallikattu
Pro-Jallikattu protesters and police personnel during a clash near Marina Beach in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

The Chennai Police has decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the Marina beach and surrounding areas, where agitation against the Jalikattu ban acquired the centre-stage.

According to police officials, the order, that came into force yesterday (Saturday) night, will remain effective till February 12. 

The development comes close on the heels of the nearly six-day long protest taking a violent turn after two people died last week.

Several rumours and messages were circulated on social media and chat messengers, asking protestors to assemble at the Marina beach. Despite the government advising the public to act with restraint and refrain from being carried away by a rumour, the messages were reportedly still making rounds in the social media.

Visitors to the beach will, however, not be disturbed, said a statement issued by the government.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Jalikattu: Section 144 imposed at Chennai's Marina beach

Order to remain in force till Feb 12

Order to remain in force till Feb 12
The Chennai Police has decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the Marina beach and surrounding areas, where agitation against the Jalikattu ban acquired the centre-stage.

According to police officials, the order, that came into force yesterday (Saturday) night, will remain effective till February 12. 

The development comes close on the heels of the nearly six-day long protest taking a violent turn after two people died last week.

Several rumours and messages were circulated on social media and chat messengers, asking protestors to assemble at the Marina beach. Despite the government advising the public to act with restraint and refrain from being carried away by a rumour, the messages were reportedly still making rounds in the social media.

Visitors to the beach will, however, not be disturbed, said a statement issued by the government.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Jalikattu: Section 144 imposed at Chennai's Marina beach

Order to remain in force till Feb 12

The Chennai Police has decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the Marina beach and surrounding areas, where agitation against the Jalikattu ban acquired the centre-stage.

According to police officials, the order, that came into force yesterday (Saturday) night, will remain effective till February 12. 

The development comes close on the heels of the nearly six-day long protest taking a violent turn after two people died last week.

Several rumours and messages were circulated on social media and chat messengers, asking protestors to assemble at the Marina beach. Despite the government advising the public to act with restraint and refrain from being carried away by a rumour, the messages were reportedly still making rounds in the social media.

Visitors to the beach will, however, not be disturbed, said a statement issued by the government.

image
Business Standard
177 22