Jalikattu: Section 144 imposed at Chennai's Marina beach

The Police has decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at the and surrounding areas, where agitation against the ban acquired the centre-stage.

According to police officials, the order, that came into force yesterday (Saturday) night, will remain effective till February 12.

The development comes close on the heels of the nearly six-day long protest taking a violent turn after two people died last week.

Several rumours and messages were circulated on social media and chat messengers, asking protestors to assemble at the Marina beach. Despite the government advising the public to act with restraint and refrain from being carried away by a rumour, the messages were reportedly still making rounds in the social media.

Visitors to the beach will, however, not be disturbed, said a statement issued by the government.