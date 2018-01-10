Journalists who exposed Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not probe: Snowden

American whistleblower on Tuesday came out in support of a daily reporter, who has been booked for exposing alleged flaws in Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) system.

Taking to Twitter, Snowden said instead of an investigation, the journalist needed to be rewarded for exposing that the Aadhar data was not fullproof and could be obtained at a cost of only Rs 500.

In his tweet, the former United States contractor, who has taken an asylum in Russia, also suggested that action should rather be taken against UIDAI, the body that runs the programme.

"The journalists exposing the # breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the of a billion Indians. Want to arrest those responsible? They are called @UIDAI," Snowden tweeted.

The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians. Want to arrest those responsible? They are called @UIDAI. https://t.co/xyewbK2WO2 — (@Snowden) January 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology had said on Monday that the administration was "fully committed to freedom of press" and that an FIR filed is "against unknown".

"Govt. is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of # for India's development. FIR is against unknown. I've suggested @ to request Tribune & it's journalist to give all assistance to police in investigating real offenders," Prasad tweeted.

Govt. is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar for India's development. FIR is against unknown. I've suggested @UIDAI to request Tribune & it's journalist to give all assistance to police in investigating real offenders. — (@rsprasad) January 8, 2018

On January 5, Snowden had hinted that the database conceived and introduced by the Indian can also be misused and abused.