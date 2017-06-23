KalamSat: NASA launches satellite developed by 18-yr old student from TN

US space agency has successfully launched the world's smallest and lightest satellite built by students from

This is the first time that an Indian student's experiment has been carried out by

The satellite is named after former President and nuclear scientist Dr APJ and is called'KalamSat'. It was flown into space in a rocket.

It was developed by a class 12 student from Tamil Nadu’s Pallapatti town.

Weighing just 64 grams, the satellite was designed by 18-year-old Rifath Sharook along with six other teammates.

The satellite, which is lighter than a smartphone and made of reinforced carbon fibre polymer, operated for 12 minutes in a micro-gravity environment of space after its flight.

“The main role of the satellite will be to demonstrate the performance of 3D-printed carbon fibre”, Sharook, was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It’s a 3-D printed satellite. It is for the first time that 3-D printing technology is being used in space. We have made history. The world’s smallest satellite has been launched in space. It was not possible without my team,” Sharook told ANI.