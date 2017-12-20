Lessons should be learnt from Doklam standoff, says China

Ahead of Friday's India-China
border talks, China
on Tuesday said that the Dokalam standoff
posed a “major test” for the bilateral ties and lessons should be learnt from it to avoid a similar “conflict” in the future.
This also allows the two sides to exchange views on the international and regional issues of major concern, she said. “In 2017, China-India
relations have maintained a good momentum generally but the Dokalam incident posed a major test for the two countries. We should learn lessons from this incident to avoid any further conflict of this kind in the future,” Hua said.
“We should follow our historical conventions on the border to uphold the tranquillity and peace in the border region as well as safeguard the larger picture of the India-China
relations,” she said, adding that is in the best interest of both the countries.
Asked about the Dokalam standoff's impact on the talks, Hua said the issue also figured in the recent visit of Foreign Minister Wang Yi
to New Delhi
to take part in the foreign ministers' meeting of Russia, India
and China
(RIC).
On its sidelines, Wang also held talks with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj
and President Ram Nath Kovind.
Wang in his meeting with Indian counterpart also touched about the Dokalam issue, Hua said.
Besides attempting to resolve the vexed border dispute, the format of the India-China
Special Representatives talks covered the whole gamut of relations between the two countries including political, strategic, economic and trade issues.
Yang, China's top diplomat, has recently been elevated to the politburo, a high ranking policy making body of the ruling Communist Party of China
(CPC).
The 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) covers from Jammu and Kashmir
to Arunachal Pradesh.
Of this, 220-km section falls in Sikkim.
The two sides so far held 19 rounds of Special Representatives talks to resolve the dispute.
Officials say Wang's visit, the first by a top Chinese official
after the Dokalam standoff
and the starting of second term of Chinese President Xi Jinping
in October facilitated a more candid and frank talks between the two countries to tide over most contentious between the two countries beyond the diplomatic niceties.
They said though a solution to the border dispute still eludes the two countries, a lot of headway has been made in the 19th round of talks in terms of working out mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity along the border to resolve tensions out of the aggressive patrolling by troops.
The Dokalam standoff
began on June 16 over People's Liberation Army's plans to build a road in area claimed by Bhutan
after the Indian troops intervened to stop it as it posed a security risk to Chicken Neck, the narrow corridor connecting India
with its Northeastern states.
India
pointed Sino-Indian differences over the tri- junction between India, China
and Bhutan
in the Sikkim
section which is yet to be settled. The standoff
ended on August 28 following mutual agreement between India
and China.
China, which had opened the Nathu La route for Indian pilgrims to visit Kailash and Manasarovar, has closed it after the Dokalam standoff
and yet to open it.
