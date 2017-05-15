LIVE Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Suspend death penalty, says India to ICJ

India today called for immediate suspension of its Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and accused of violating the Vienna convention by denying its 16 requests for consular access. As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing Jadhav's case, India argued that human rights treated as "basics" all over had been thrown to the wind by

All requests for consular access to 46-year-old Jadhav had fallen on "deaf ears", it said.

The present situation, attorney Harish Salve said before the court, was grave and that is why India had sought ICJ's indulgence.

India is presenting its case first, followed by later in the day. Both sides will get 90 minutes each to argue their case before the UN's principal judicial body.