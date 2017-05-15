LIVE Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Suspend death penalty, says India to ICJ
India said that Jadhav's execution will cause irreparable damage to rights of India and Jadhav
Agencies
May 15, 2017 Last Updated at 15:38 IST
India today called for immediate suspension of its national
Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence and accused Pakistan
of violating the Vienna convention by denying its 16 requests for consular access. As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began hearing Jadhav's case, India argued that human rights treated as "basics" all over had been thrown to the wind by Pakistan.
All requests for consular access to 46-year-old Jadhav had fallen on "deaf ears", it said.
The present situation, attorney Harish Salve said before the court, was grave and that is why India had sought ICJ's indulgence.
India is presenting its case first, followed by Pakistan
later in the day. Both sides will get 90 minutes each to argue their case before the UN's principal judicial body.
While the hearing is in progress, people anxiously wait for the verdict:
India may avail a "short extension" beyond 90 minutes to present its case, the judge had said in his opening remarks.
A Pakistan
military court had awarded the death sentence to Jadhav last month for espionage and subversive activities. Jadhav had been arrested on March 3 last year.
India had appealed against the death sentence on May 8 alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan
after its 16 requests for consular access were denied.
The next day, ICJ
stayed the sentence.
India, in its appeal to the ICJ, has asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy.
India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government.
3:38 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The trial was conducted without informing Jadhav, Harish Salve tells ICJ
3:37 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: We will get justice' Harish Salve at ICJ
3:31 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Visa application filed by Kulbhushan Jadhav's parents is still pendingm says Harish Salve
3:30 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan has not provided India any chargesheet, copy of the verdict and other documents, says Deepak Mittal.
3:28 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India tells ICJ it fears Kulbhushan Jadhav will be executed before its arguments are heard in the case, reports PTI
3:23 PM Harish Salve is addressing ICJ
3:21 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav could be executed before arguments are heard: India
3:20 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Graver the charges, greater the need for continued adherence of Vienna Convention, says Harish Salve.
3:19 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Immediately suspend death penalty, says India
3:18 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India says declare sentence of military court as it is in violation of Vienna convention.
3:18 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India says that Jadhav’s execution will cause irreparable damage to rights of India and Jadhav.
3:18 PM Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India's agent Deepak Mittal tells ICJ that trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav in a Pakistan court was farcical, urges for provisional measures.
3:17 PM India's agent Deepak Mittal told ICJ that trial of Kulbhushan Jadhav in a Pakistan court was farcical, urges for provisional measures.
