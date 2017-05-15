Kulbhushan Jadhav case: A timeline on India's quest for justice

The (ICJ) has begun its hearing over the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by on charges of being an Indian spy.

Here is a detailed timeline of the important developments in the matter of Jadhav so far:

15 May 2017: The to hear the case of as and presents their argument in the trial.

9 May 2017: The puts a stay on the death sentence given by to after an appeal from India, which accused of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention."

8 May 2017: moved a petition in the seeking justice for Jadhav after being denied 16 consular accesses, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by

26 April 2017: denied India's 16th request for consular access to Jadhav.

10 April 2017: Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release informed that Jadhav had been awarded the death sentence by a military court in

6 January 2017: announced that it has submitted a dossier to the new United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres over Indian interference in Islamabad, which was aimed at "destabilizing" the nation.

7 December 2016: Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz confirms that conclusive evidence against Kulbhushan has not been found. Foreign Ministry released a statement the same day stating that the statement attributed to the Adviser is incorrect.

25 March 2016: Indian authorities are notified about Jadhav's arrest in a press release.

3 March 2016: Kulbhushan Jadhav, retired navy officer accused to be an Indian Intelligence agency RAW's operative was arrested in Balochistan.