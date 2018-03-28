Local protests hit world's largest refinery project by oil PSUs

India may be seeking foreign investment for its proposed Rs 3 trillion mega oil refinery but all is not be well closer home. The future of the project, remains uncertain for now, as Maharashtra is still unsure if there is local support for the ambitious 60 million tonne project. In December 2016, the three oil marketing companies-Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation--signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New Delhi for a consortium agreement to set up the mega refinery project. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural gas, then said there is a primary agreement over choosing a location in the Konkan region in Maharashtra. More than a year later from that announcement, clear public support for the project to be set up in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district is missing. “The joint venture of the three companies has filed an intent with the to put up the refinery. We have not entered into an MoU with the JV at this stage for the simple reason that the state government has to decide, and that decision will depend on whether there is public support to the project or not. Ultimately, the state government is for the public,” said an official on the condition of anonymity. At the Magnetic Maharashtra Summit held in Mumbai in February, no MoU was signed for the refinery project. The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, has entered into an agreement for picking up stake in the refinery, Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih had said earlier this month. The Ratnagiri district Land Acquisition Authority office has already received objection letters for the project. “Preliminary notification (for land acquisition) for the project under MIDC rules has been made. Post this notification, we call for a hearing of objections. So right now, we are in the process of hearing the objection forms that have come in,” said another state official on the condition of anonymity. Further steps would be taken to assess public opinion and decide on the project’s fate once the current state assembly session ends, said the first official quoted earlier.

“We are ready to go-ahead with the project. For such a mega refinery with the requirement for land of around 15000 acres, the total number of families to be replaced will be only 800. This is a rocky land and not heavily utilized for agriculture too. The state government will have to take a final call on land acquisition and all,” said B Ashok, chief executive officer of Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPL). Staterun Indian Oil owns 50 per cent while HPCL per cent and BPCL have 25 per cent each in the joint venture company.

This is not the first time the state has been opposing the refinery project. (IOC) had proposed a similar plan in the past and it never saw the light of the day, primarily due to land acquisition issues.

The project, if fast tracked would add to the list of achievements that the Centre may want to put as general election campaign for 2019. At the same time, state elections for Maharashtra are also likely in 2019. With the recent farmer protest seen in Mumbai this month, the state is already on a back-foot, making it a tight-rope walk for the BJP-led government, both at the Centre and the state.

The state official explained the project was unlikely to come up if there is absence of public support.“State government is fully convinced that it is a big investment, but you cannot impose the project on 10,000 to 20,000 people just without consent,” he said.

The refinery will be set up at two locations in Ratnagiri, with the main complex having an area of 14,000 acres (one acre = 43,560 square feet) in Babulwadi and 1,000-acre storage and port facilities about 15 km from the main location. Babulwadi was selected out of 10 locations that the Maharashtra government had shortlisted. According to the census of 2011, the village has a population of 564.