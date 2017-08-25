Loss due to violence to be recovered by attaching Dera's assets: HC

The losses caused to property due to violence and arson by the followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be recovered from Sacha Sauda, the and High ruled on Friday, according to a senior lawyer.



The full bench of the High also directed the to use weapon or force, if required, to tackle the situation arising out of the verdict in the rape case against the head.



Panchkula: OB vans of television media burn after arson following Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in Panchkula on Friday. Photo: PTI

The bench will hear the matter further Saturday, Additional Solicitor General of Satya Pal Jain said.The full bench comprising acting Chief Justice S Singh Saron, Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Surya Kant was hearing a (PIL) filed by a Panchkula resident raising and order concerns as over 1.5 lakh people have reportedly entered the district despite prohibitory orders.The ordered that "in case people indulge in causing loss to the properties, the process will be videographed and total loss will be recovered from the dera," Jain said.The bench directed the authorities in Punjab, and UT Chandigarh to maintain and order at any cost.The ordered that no political leader, including a minister, will interfere in the working of officers in handling the situation arising out of the verdict.The also directed that no political, social or religious leader will issue any provocative statement and that FIR would be registered in case it was done by anyone."Officers dealing with the situation will perform their job without fear and favour. In case any officer is found wanting in performing duty, strict action will be taken by the court," the bench ordered, according to Jain.Jain informed the that 93 companies (about 9300 personnel) of paramilitary forces have been provided by the Centre to Punjab, 103 to and 22 to Chandigarh.He told the that in case Haryana, and Chandigarh needed additional strength of the Army, it will be provided.The bench asked the Sacha Sauda lawyer S K Garg Narwana to convey to the sect followers not to indulge in any violence or breach of peace."In case anybody indulges in violence or breach of peace, the can take stern action against them," the bench said.The directed the officers of the "to use weapon or force as per the demand of the situation".The also asked officers concerned to videograph the complex.Haryana's Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan told the that certain areas occupied by the followers have been vacated.He informed the that the has already prepared two plans to deal with both scenarios - if the head is convicted or acquitted.On , the had pulled up the for not imposing Section 144 CrPC properly to prevent the huge gathering of followers in Panchkula.The had directed the Centre to immediately provide adequate forces required to deal with any and order issue while also asking the to apprise it of the steps being taken by it to defuse the situation.The petitioner, a practising lawyer himself, had attached photographs of followers camping on the roads of Panchkula and also circulars issued by and highlighting the volatile situation.