Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Over 10 cars pile up in dense fog, dozen injured

At least a dozen people were injured after dense led to the collision of several vehicles on the busy here this morning, police said today.



Reduced visibility due to dense was stated to be the reason behind the accident, police said.



"Pile-up of around a dozen vehicles took place early this morning on the Agra-Lucknow in Jogikot village under Bangarmau police station," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria.Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident, he added."The injured persons were administered first aid at the community health centre in Bangarmau, and were subsequently sent home," he informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)