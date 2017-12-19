JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NEET, JEE to be held twice a year: How this will benefit students

Trinamool Congress protests against FRDI Bill; wants it withdrawn
Business Standard

Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Over 10 cars pile up in dense fog, dozen injured

Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident

Press Trust of India  |  Unnao 

Blinding fog on Lucknow-Agra Expressway causes horrific 10-car collision near Bangarmau in Unnao; many injured
Blinding fog on Lucknow-Agra Expressway causes horrific 10-car collision near Bangarmau in Unnao; many injured (Image Source ANI)

At least a dozen people were injured after dense fog led to the collision of several vehicles on the busy Lucknow-Agra Expressway here this morning, police said today.

Reduced visibility due to dense fog was stated to be the reason behind the accident, police said.


"Pile-up of around a dozen vehicles took place early this morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Jogikot village under Bangarmau police station," said Additional Superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria.

Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident, he added.

"The injured persons were administered first aid at the community health centre in Bangarmau, and were subsequently sent home," he informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements