Maharashtra farmers call off protests as govt agrees to demands: Highlights

The gruelling 200-km, six-day 'Long Kisan March' by over 35,000 farmers finally ended on a positive note, with the Maharashtra government agreeing to most of the farmers' demands on Monday evening. These include the right to forest land and waiver of loans. The decision was announced at a rally addressed by state ministers along with farmer leaders at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, where the peasants arrived at dawn on Monday. Later, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leaders announced that the agitation was withdrawn. ALSO READ: Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands In what came as a major victory for farmers, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said "all demands" are being accepted. He was addressing farmers camping at in south Mumbai in the presence of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. He also extended his wishes and said: "After the government accepted our demands in writing and assured to implement them in a time-bound manner, I asked the farmers to go back to their homes." "We held very cordial discussions and have conceded most of the demands of the tribals, labourers and farmers who took part in the march," Chief Minister announced here. Fadnavis had also said earlier that his government was "sensitive and positive" towards the demands of farmers and tribals, even before he met the farmers' delegation. ALSO READ: Maharashtra farmers, across all crops, have much to complain about According to a Kisan Sabha leader, the main demands pertained to complete implementation of the scheme announced last year, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and compensation for victims of damage to cotton crops following bollworm infestation and the unseasonal rains and hailstorm. On implementing the Forest Rights Act, Fadnavis said that all pending claims/appeals shall be cleared within six months. About the farm loans waiver, the government said it had already distributed funds to banks for 4.62 million farmers and loan waivers were disbursed to 3.55 million. ALSO READ: Why do farmers in Maharashtra turn to govt with omnibus demands? On the implementation of the M S Swaminathan Commission report, he said the government would pursue it with the centre. Additionally, farmers who were not entitled to the scheme of 2008 shall be brought under the ambit of the current Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, and farmers from 2001 onwards would now get the benefits. Similar satisfactory outcome was reported for other demands including water projects, the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension Scheme, fixing of milk rates and pending issues with ration cards to enable farmers and poor get ration at fair price shops. Kisan Sabha leaders including Ajit Nawale expressed satisfaction over the outcome.

Glorious victory to #KisanLongMarch. Maharashtra Govt. was forced to agree on all demands of farmers & adivasis. pic.twitter.com/xRoA9640P6 — AIKS (@KisanSabha) March 12, 2018

The 35,000-plus farmers, including men, women and youths, who halted under the scorching sun at the historic since dawn will prepare to return to their homes later tonight. The govt also said the government has made arrangements to send them back to their native places by special trains.

Marching under the AIKS banner, the farmers wing of the CPI-M, many sported red caps and carried red party flags or banners, their lunch wrapped in newspapers. They walked almost 200 km for nearly 150 hours since March 6 and reached Mumbai late on Sunday night. Some had swollen eyes and blistered feet and wore torn clothes.

1. Shed ego, says Rahul to Modi and Fadnavis: The Congress on Monday extended support to the farmers and tribals protesting in Mumbai, as party president Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister "not to stand on ego" but to accept the demonstrators' "just demands".

The mammoth #FarmersMarchToMumbai is a stunning example of people’s power. The Congress party stands with the Farmers & Tribals marching to protest against the Central & State Govts. apathy. I appeal to PM Modi and the CM to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 12, 2018 The massive farmers' march to Mumbai was a "stunning example of people's power", Gandhi said on Twitter.

2. Have given farmers a written letter: Maharashtra CM on Monday accepted most of the farmers' demand as well as gave them a written letter promising timely implementation.

3. Farmers can uproot governments, says Yechury: Warning the ruling BJP, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that farmers can "uproot governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra" if they failed to concede their just demands.

"Any party which ignores the cause of farmers will not survive. Last year, for the first time in the country, Maharashtra farmers had gone on 'strike' which resulted in the announcement of a farm package. But even after 10 months, it remains unimplemented," he said.

4. Farmers' Long March: Sharad Pawar, Anna Hazare flay BJP: Former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar and social crusader Anna Hazare on Monday strongly criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in Maharashtra for letting down the farmers.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai and Ralegan-Siddhi (Ahmednagar), the two senior leaders asked why over 30,000 farmers were compelled to march nearly 200 km from Nashik to Mumbai for six days if the government was serious about accepting their demands.

"Why could the state government not depute a team to Nashik to discuss the grievances of the farmers and resolve it? Its four years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, but the promises of minimum support price for farm produce has not been implemented," Pawar said.

ALSO READ: March of distress: Implement report of Swaminathan Committee, say farmers Moreover, Rashtriya Dal Lok Vice-President Jayant Chowdhury accused of "doing nothing" for farmers and held it responsible for their "worsening condition". He also alleged that the state and Union governments have paid Rs 203.74 billion in the Agriculture Welfare Cell under the insurance head as its premium, however, hardly Rs 40 billion have been given to farmer as compensation.

5. leader calls the protest CPI(M)'s agenda: MP Poonam Mahajan today said farmers and tribals protesting in Maharashtra were being misguided by "urban Maoists". The remarks drew flak from the CPI(M), NCP and AAP, whose leaders targeted the MP for the "insensitive" remarks.

"Sadly, tribals have been captured by the Maoists and their centre is in Pune. The government can do a lot for them, but the (Maoists') ideology is stopping them.

"We have seen urban Maoists in many cities of India. They go to districts which are called Maoists affected areas," Mahajan told reporters outside Parliament.

"Maoists are misguiding them (the farmers). It is the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to sit with the farmers and sort out the problem," she said as Mumbai's on Monaday where the morcha took place.

6. Dabbawalas, Mumbaikars provide food to protesting farmers: The famous 'dabbawalas' of Mumbai and the city residents came out to help the thousands of farmers by providing them food and water.

According to media reports, food is being distributed among farmers camped at before they embark on to their march towards State Assembly later in the day.

Subhash Talekar, the spokesperson of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, "We thought about helping the farmers with food as they are our food-providers and have come from remote parts of the state."

"We asked our men working between Dadar (in Central Mumbai) and Colaba (South Mumnbai) to collect food and deliver it to our farmer brothers at the Azad Maidan," he said.

Dabbawalas, the tiffin-carriers known for their efficient delivery service, provided food to the protesters as a part of their 'roti-bank' initiative.

Several farmers were also reported to be suffering from dehydration after marching for more than 30 km on Sunday in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra farmers stir: Dabbawalas, Mumbaikars provide food to protestors There was also medical dispensary set up at Doctors said farmers were suffering from blood pressure and diarrhoea.

7. Security beefed up around Azad Maidan: Security had been tightened around in Maharashtra State Assembly before farmers set to protest there, according to media reports. As earlier mentioned by Mumbai Police, the traffic was normalised but Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar had said that police force had been increased around the vicinity as well as all over the city to avoid traffic chaos for students appearing for SSC examination.

8. AAP steps up in support of protesters: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had extended support to the protest. The party had voiced the concerns of the farmers as well as urged Maharashtra CM to meet all the demands of the agitators.

.@AAPMaharashtra stands in support of #KisanLongMarch by thousands of farmers who are marching towards Mumbai with their demands. Maharashtra unit of AAP also urged CM @Dev_Fadnavis to meet all the demands of the farmers. pic.twitter.com/VYfR5pyUaQ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 11, 2018

9. No roads closure or diversion: Speakinng to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amitesh Kumar, had said that no road closure or diversions had been implemented due to the farmers' protest.

Today, Traffic mvmt will be normal like any other day. Tr R no diversions proposed on any road in limits of Mumbai 4 the proposed ‘Long March’. We will be posting updates as and when required. Don’t believe in rumours. Contact @MumbaiPolice & Dial 100 for any such verification. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 11, 2018 Contrary to the worries of the people of a possible traffic chaos, the Mumbai Police also tweeted that the traffic movements will remain normal just "like any other day" during the long march.

10. Fadnavis formed six-member committee to look into demands: Maharasthra CM formed a six-member committee to look into the demands of the agitating farmers before they marched to the Vidhan Sabha.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at Fadnavis' residence, informed a Chief Ministers Officers source.

The committee will comprise of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan, Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara, state cooperatives minister Subhash Deshmukh and Shiv Sena leader and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde.