Major fire at cloth mill in Mumbai's Goregaon, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in a cloth mill in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday morning, but no casualty was reported. The blaze erupted on the ground floor of the three-storey building in the Italian Industrial Estate near Oberoi Mall, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management unit said. The fire brigade control room received information about the fire at 7.19 am, he said. Eight fire engines along with water tankers and ambulances rushed to the spot. The fire brigade personnel managed to douse the flames after about five hours, he said, adding that no one was reported hurt. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. On January 19, a massive fire had broken out at the Navrang studio in the Todi Mills Compound in Lower Parel area. On January 8, there was a fire on the third floor of the sessions court building which had been accorded a heritage status. Prior to it, on January 6, a huge fire broke out at the Cinevista Studio in suburban Kanjurmarg, claiming one life. In yet another incident on January 4, four persons, including two children, were killed and five others seriously injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban Marol caught fire.