Modi in Manila: Bilateral meet with Trump and top 10 items on PM's agenda

Prime Minister is slated to have bilateral meetings with US President and President of the Philippines on Monday. PM Modi arrived in on Sunday on a three-day visit to attend the and East Asia summits.

At the summits, Modi is likely to reassert India's push for crafting a global approach to dealing with the growing challenge of terrorism and radicalisation besides pitching for steps to boost regional trade.

Further, as reported earlier, giving shape to their security cooperation under the proposed quadrilateral coalition, India, the US, Japan and Australia on Sunday held their first official talks with a focus on keeping the Indo-Pacific region "free and open", seen as a move to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the area. ( Read more here

Here is PM Modi's packed schedule ahead:

1) PM Modi on Monday attended the opening ceremony of the 31st Summit in Manila, Philippines.



PM @narendramodi welcomed by President Rodrigo Duterte as he arrives to participate in the opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila pic.twitter.com/Pg9RL2o0S7 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2017

2) PM Modi and US President Trump are likely to have a bilateral meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the summit in It will be the first meeting between the two leaders following a proposal to have a quadrilateral alliance among India, the US, Japan, and Australia. ( Read more here

3) The two leaders are expected to deliberate on a number of key issues of mutual interest including the evolving security situation in the Indo-Pacific region where Washington favours a greater role by India.

4) As reported earlier, President Trump plans to urge PM Modi to move quickly on finalising the selection of a single-engine fighter for the Indian Air Force (IAF), say US defence industry sources. Trump's talking points for the meeting include following up on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to New Delhi last month, when he announced Washington would support transferring F-16 and F/A-18 technology to India. ( Read more here

5) Indian Ambassador to Philippines Jaideep Mazumdar on Sunday said that several bilateral issues, including terrorism, and poverty alleviation, will be discussed and various agreements will be signed during the Prime Minister's visit. ( Read more here

6) The Indian Ambassador told ANI, "Prime Minister Modi is visiting Philippines for the first time and it will be the first substantive meeting between him and Philippines President "

7) Apart from Trump and Duterte, the Indian PM is also likely to have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev. However, the dates for these meetings are not known yet.

8) PM Modi will address the and East Asia summits on Tuesday. He would also take part in special celebrations of the 50th anniversary of

9) Modi will also participate in the business and investment summit as well as a meeting of leaders of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The RCEP, comprising 10-member bloc and six other countries - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand - is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact.

10) In his maiden visit to the Philippines as the prime minister, Modi will also attend a reception by the Indian community and visit the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and Mahavir Philippines Foundation.



