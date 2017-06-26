Modi in US: No country questioned India's surgical strike, says PM

Prime Minister said no country has questioned India's surgical strike against terrorist launchpads in and "India has succeeded in telling the world about the need to uproot the menace of terrorism".

He also said "terrorists have themselves explained to the world the meaning of terrorism".

"The entire world could have raised many questions and pointed fingers at us for the surgical strike. But, not a single country questioned India's surgical strike against the terrorist launchpads in (last year). Those who suffered (Pakistan) because of this, is a different thing," Modi said while addressing the members of Indian diaspora here on Sunday.

"The entire world is suffering because of the menace of terrorism, which is against mankind," the Prime Minister said.

"When India spoke about terrorism about 20-25 years back, for many countries, it was beyond their understanding. For them it was a law and order problem, because they were not the sufferers. Today, it is not required to explain what's terrorism. Terrorists have themselves explained it to them," said Modi.

"But when India conducts surgical strike, the world understands India is a patient country but if required, it knows how to demonstrate its ability," said Modi.

"We are bound by international laws. We believe in the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). This is our character," he added.

Modi also said: "We do not want to disrupt the global order. Following the international norms and law, in order to ensure that the sovereignty, security and peace is maintained, we are capable of taking very stern action."