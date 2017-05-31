Monsoon hits Kerala, to cover most parts of the state soon, says IMD

The extreme southern Peninsular India is also expected to get good pre-monsoon showers in June

The arrived in Kerala and parts of the northeast two days ahead of schedule.



“Widespread occurred over Kerala, during the past two days, 78 per cent of monitoring stations for the monsoon’s onset over Kerala have reported in the last 48 hours,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement released on Tuesday.



The will issue its second stage forecast in early June to indicate the monthly and regional distribution.



“The timely onset of the is a big positive for farming and raises hopes of good initial kharif sowing,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings. He added much would depend on the subsequent progress of the over the rained regions of central and western India.



The onset of the this year is the earliest since 2011. India receives around 164 mm of in June.



“There is nothing to suggest that the progress of the southwest will be hampered and overall distribution looks good,” an official said.



The said conditions were favourable for the further advance of the into remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, and coastal and south interior Karnataka.





It is also expected to move to more parts of Tamil Nadu, southwest, west central and east central Bay of Bengal, most parts of northeast Bay of Bengal, and more parts of the northeast during next four days.The declares the arrival of after parameters measuring consistency of over a defined area, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.The met department in its first forecast released in April said this year was expected to be normal at 96 per cent of the long period average.The attributed the projection to a weakening of El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole turning positive. Both factors are seen combining to boost the southwest monsoon, though doubts linger over the intensity of rain. The predicted a 38 per cent chance of near-normal The forecast has a model error of five per cent.El Niño is a warming of sea surface temperature along the equatorial Pacific Ocean, while in the Indian Ocean Dipole sea surface temperature in the western Indian Ocean alternately becomes warmer and cooler than the eastern part.The is considered normal if during the June-September season is 96-104 per cent of the average seasonal in the country in the last 50 years, estimated at 89 cm.