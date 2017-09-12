Most companies worry about security of Artificial Intelligence: Survey

Even as a debate rages over possible consequences of (AI), a global survey has found managing risk arising out of its adoption as the



"Effectively managing the risk of systems is of paramount importance for the majority of industries," the global survey undertaken by country's largest software exporter said.



The survey added that companies in the automotive, banking and financial services, consumer goods, technology, industrial manufacturing, and telecoms said managing this risk is the biggest determinant of success on investments.Getting managers and employees to trust the advice provided by systems, and getting employees to learn about and adopt the new processes and systems that requires is also very important, it said.However, addressing people's fears about losing their jobs is not ranked as a major barrier by the survey of 835 executives across 13 sectors.The study comes amid growing concerns among a section of the tech world, which feels has the potential to have unwelcome consequences and are hence making a pitch for a regulation, while others feel that the industry will continue finding required solutions by itself.The survey said all the industries, led by insurance have started to invest in systems.The insurance industry is averaging $124 million in spends, followed by $95 million while the cross-sectoral average was $70 million, said the survey.As many as 80% of the 835 executives polled said they are investing in while the remaining 20% said they have plans to start focusing on this aspect by 2020, it said."All industries see technology as a major game-changer on their business competitiveness by 2020," chief technology officer K Annath Krishnan said.When going by investments in as a percentage of revenue, consumer goods industry led with 0.66%, followed by utilities (0.53%), insurance (0.52%) and telecoms (0.39%).The survey claimed all respondents spoke about revenue benefits on investments with an average revenue increase of 17% across all the 13 sectors. It has an impact on costs as well, with 12% average reduction being reported by those polled.Telecom is the biggest gainer when it comes to return on the investments, with 25% revenue improvement and 20% cost reductions reported by those polled.is used the most by the information technology function with high-tech and utility companies more frequently using cognitive technology in their IT operations, the survey said.However, only 29% of the companies are using in sales at present even though some segments like consumer goods (52%) and retailers (49%) reported higher tendency to use it.

