PM Modi on 2-day Nepal visit from today, to hold talks with Oli: Updates

Prime Minister on Friday morning left for a two-day state visit to Nepal. Ahead of the visit, Modi tweeted that the "visit reflects the high priority India attaches to friendly relations with Nepal". Further, Modi said that India would remain a steadfast partner of Nepal in its quest for growth and development. The prime minister is visiting the neighbouring country at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday tweeted that Modi's Nepal visit would consolidate the principle of neighbourhood first and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He added that it would build on Prime Minister Oli's visit to India. The Nepalese Prime Minister was on a three-day visit to India in April this year, when the two sides signed a number of agreements, which were termed 'game-changing' by the MEA.

According to news agencies, Nepal is all set to welcome Modi, for whom this will be a third tour to the Himalayan nation. "As Nepal enters a new era of consolidating the gains of a democracy and achieving economic growth, India remains a steadfast partner of the Nepal government to implement their vision of 'Samriddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali' (prosperous Nepal, happy Nepal)," tweeted Modi on the eve of his visit.

According to officials, certain agreements were expected to be signed between the two leaders. Security has been tightened in the country and as many as 11,000 security personnel from both countries have been deployed for the visit.

Here are the top 10 developments around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day Nepal visit:

1) Modi's Nepal visit aimed at bringing back normalcy in India-Nepal ties: On the eve of his two-day visit to Nepal, Prime Minister Modi said India would remain a steadfast partner of the Himalayan nation in its quest for growth and development. Modi exuded confidence that his visit would further cement the people-centric partnership with Nepal on the basis of mutual benefit, goodwill, and understanding.

Modi's visit to Nepal is seen as an attempt by both the countries to bring back normalcy in ties after a spell of uneasiness as it comes little over a month after his Nepalese counterpart came to India.

Describing his two-day trip to Nepal as a reflection of his government's commitment to the "neighbourhood first" policy, Modi said the Himalayan nation has entered a new era and India would continue to support it.

Nepalese Prime Minister Oli's April visit was seen as an attempt to repair Nepal's ties with New Delhi. In 2016, the Nepalese leader had publicly accused India of interfering in his country's internal matters and trying to topple his government.

"Prime Minister Oli and I will have the opportunity to take forward our recent wide-ranging discussions in New Delhi on issues of mutual interest, and to advance our cooperative partnership across diverse sectors," Modi said.

He said his visit "reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal".

"These high-level and regular interactions reflect my government's commitment to the 'neighbourhood first' policy, in consonance with the motto of sabkasaath, sabkavikas'," he said.

Modi said the two countries have completed several bilateral connectivity and development projects in the last few years and initiated transformational initiatives for the benefit of their people.





I will be visiting Nepal on 11th and 12th May at the invitation of PM Mr. KP Sharma Oli. This visit reflects the high priority India attaches to friendly relations with Nepal. I will be holding extensive talks with PM Oli on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation. — (@narendramodi) May 10, 2018

As Nepal enters a new era of consolidating the gains of a democracy and achieving economic growth, India remains a steadfast partner of the Nepal Government to implement their vision of ‘Samriddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali.' https://t.co/EJvRwsmRBw — (@narendramodi) May 10, 2018

In Nepal, three helipads have been constructed at the Janakpur Airport for the landing of Modi's helicopter. Modi was scheduled to arrive in Janakpur at 10 am . He was to be received by Nepal Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel and Chief Minister of Province-2, Lalbabu Raut. Modi will offer special prayers at the city's Ram Janaki Mandir, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to do so with "khodasopachar" rituals.

Before Modi, former Indian Presidents Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Giani Zail Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee have in the past performed these special prayers employing the "khodasopachar rituals", said Ram Tapeshwar Das Vaishnav, the priest at the Janaki Temple.





ALSO READ: Nepal visit reflects 'neighbourhood first' policy: Modi ahead of 3rd trip

3) Modi, Oli to inaugurate Ramayan Circuit Bus Route today: Nepalese Prime Minister Oli and Modi will jointly inaugurate the connecting Janakpur (Goddess Sita's birthplace) to Ayodhya (Lord Ram's birthplace). The Ramayan Circuit is among the 13 tourist circuits under the "Swadesh Darshan Scheme" of India.





ALSO READ: Nepal's Province 2 CM optimistic about PM Modi's visit

4) Modi to address gathering at Rangabhoomi ground today: Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi will be offered a civic reception at the Bahrabigaha's Rangabhoomi ground, where he is likely to address the people gathered to welcome him. Leaders of the parties representing the district have been invited to attend the programme. The provincial government has announced a public holiday to coincide with his visit.

According to visuals shown by news agencies, people had started assembling at the ground from early on Friday morning itself.





#Nepal: People gather at Barbigha Ground in Janakpur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. pic.twitter.com/VhPht7eMwk — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2018

5) Modi, Oil to hold delegation-level talks today: After Janakpur, Modi will fly to Kathmandu to hold one-on-one talks with the Nepalese Prime Minister "on ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation". He will also meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, and leaders of the major political parties.





ALSO READ: Beijing moots India-Nepal-China economic corridor through Himalayas

6) Modi to lay foundation stone of $1.5-billion hydroelectricity project in Nepal today: Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Arun-III hydroelectricity project in the Sankhuwasabha district of eastern Nepal, undertaken by India's Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, through video conferencing. The 900-Mw project is expected to be completed in five years. India will spend $1.5 billion on it.





ALSO READ: Blast at India-aided hydroelectricity plant in Nepal ahead of Modi's visit

7) Modi-Oli joint address today: Modi and Oli on Friday will jointly address the media. The Nepalese leader will later host a dinner for his Indian counterpart.





ALSO READ: PM Modi's 2-day Nepal visit: All you need to know

8) Modi to visit tomorrow: On Saturday, Modi will visit the Muktinath temple at the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass in Mustang district to pay obeisance and also announce a "surprise gift" for its development and reconstruction. The Annapurna trekking route in Manang will be closed for three days to trekkers and tourists due to security reasons.





ALSO READ: PM Modi, Oli seek to reset Indo-Nepal ties with focus on defence, trade

9) Modi to be presented with 'artistic key' by Kathmandu mayor tomorrow: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City will hold a civic reception for Modi with Mayor Bidhya Sundar Sakya presenting an "artistic key" to the Prime Minister.

10) Modi to visit Pashupatinath temple tomorrow: Modi will also pray at the Pashupatinath temple on Saturday.

With agency inputs