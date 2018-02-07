JUST IN
Business Standard

Nation has suffered due to poison sowed by you: Modi attacks Congress in LS

"You were only singing paeans of one family instead of focusing on taking the country forward," the PM slammed Congress

Agencies 

PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress in Lok Sabha on Wednesday for the creation of Telangana with only political considerations saying people are suffering for that decision. Modi says Partition was result of Congress' wrong policies. "Not a single day has passed when country has not suffered due to posion sowed by you," he said in Lok Sabha. "The Opposition has the right to protest but not disrupt," said the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha amidst continous pandemonium.

"You were only singing paeans of one family instead of focusing on taking the country forward", PM slammed Congress. "If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been the first PM of the country, entire Kashmir would have been ours", he added.

First Published: Wed, February 07 2018. 12:59 IST

