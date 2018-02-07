Nation has suffered due to poison sowed by you: Modi attacks Congress in LS

-
PM Narendra Modi attacked Congress in Lok Sabha on Wednesday for the creation of Telangana with only political considerations saying people are suffering for that decision. Modi says Partition was result of Congress' wrong policies. "Not a single day has passed when country has not suffered due to posion sowed by you," he said in Lok Sabha. "The Opposition has the right to protest but not disrupt," said the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha amidst continous pandemonium. Telangana aage badhe iske pakah mein hum bhi hain, par aapne #Andhra ke logon ke sath hadbadi mein jo kiya uska nateeja hai ke aaj 4 saal ke baad bhi samasyaaen hain: PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/q0JS2XFFRq Aapne (Congress) pura samay ek parivar ke geet gaane me laga diya, ek hi parivar ko desh yaad rakhe saari shakti usi mein laga di.
Agar neeyat saaf hoti toh ye desh jahan hai, usse kahin aage hota: PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Aapne (Congress) pura samay ek parivar ke geet gaane me laga diya, ek hi parivar ko desh yaad rakhe saari shakti usi mein laga di.
