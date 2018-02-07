Nation has suffered due to poison sowed by you: Modi attacks Congress in LS

PM attacked in on Wednesday for the creation of with only political considerations saying people are suffering for that decision. Modi says Partition was result of Congress' wrong policies. "Not a single day has passed when country has not suffered due to posion sowed by you," he said in "The Opposition has the right to protest but not disrupt," said the Prime Minister in amidst continous pandemonium. aage badhe iske pakah mein hum bhi hain, par aapne #Andhra ke logon ke sath hadbadi mein jo kiya uska nateeja hai ke aaj 4 saal ke baad bhi samasyaaen hain: PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/q0JS2XFFRq — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018 "You were only singing paeans of one family instead of focusing on taking the country forward", PM slammed Aapne (Congress) pura samay ek parivar ke geet gaane me laga diya, ek hi parivar ko desh yaad rakhe saari shakti usi mein laga di. Agar neeyat saaf hoti toh ye desh jahan hai, usse kahin aage hota: PM Modi in Lok Sabha — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2018 "If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been the first PM of the country, entire would have been ours", he added.