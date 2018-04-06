National Informatics Centre clarifies Ministry of Defence site not hacked

The Informatics Centre (NIC) on Friday clarified that the of the has not been hacked.

The in a tweet informed that the website was down since 2:30 p.m. due to some technical issue.

Earlier in the day, the of appeared hacked, raising a serious question on the security system of the country.

On visiting, the website displayed an 'error' message and asked users to 'try again later' with Chinese characters appearing on the home page of the website.

Soon after the reports, said that the website will be restored shortly and assured to take steps to prevent such eventuality in the future.

"Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website ( http://mod. in ). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken. @DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi," Sitharaman Tweeted.

Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website ( https://t.co/7aEc779N2b ). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken. @DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi — (@nsitharaman) April 6, 2018

Following the incident, the stormed with comment criticizing the incident.

Evidently, the cyber attack has not been a new strategy and government officials have been prime targets of the hackers.

In 2016, a total of 199 government websites were hacked in India, the (MHA) had told the Parliament.

In fact, more than 700 websites under the have been hacked from 2013 to 2016.

Last year in January, the website of the Security Guard (NSG), the unit combating terror activities, was also hacked posing an unprecedented threat to security.

The website was, however, blocked immediately by the (CERT.IN).