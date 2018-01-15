Netanyahu calls Modi a revolutionary leader as India, Israel ink 9 deals

and on Monday signed nine agreements, including in the oil and gas sector, cybersecurity, space, science and technology and film production. The story of the joint press conference of Prime Ministers and Benjamin Netanyahu, however, was their easy camaraderie and mutual affection. Their interaction brimmed with hope for a brighter India- partnership in the future, and an understanding of the three millennia old civilizational links. The highlight was Modi referring to Israeli PM Netanyahu by the latter’s nickname ‘Bibi’, and Netanyahu saying to his “friend Narendra” that while it was “bit of a stretch”, but he would be there anytime that Modi might want to do a yoga class with him. Their praise for each other didn't end just there. Netanyahu said Modi was a “revolutionary leader”, in the best sense of the term revolutionary. He said Modi was not only “catapulting” to a brighter future, but “revolutionizing” India- relationship. In his statement after their delegation level talks, the Indian PM said their discussions were wide ranging and intensive and were marked by the desire to do more. Addressing the Israeli PM, Modi said that in he has a reputation of being impatient in getting results, and it was an “open secret that so are you (Netanyahu)”. Modi said that during his visit to in July, Netanyahu had expressed intent to cut down on bureaucratic red tape and force ahead with speed. He said that in his government is well on its way to just that, and results of their earlier decisions, signed in July, were already visible on the ground. “In ‘Bibi, I have a counterpart who is equally committed to taking and partnership to soaring new heights.” Modi said Netanyahu’s visit is a “fitting climax” to the commemoration of the 25 years of establishment of India- diplomatic relations. Netanyahu acknowledged Modi’s visit to in July 2017, the first ever by an Indian prime minister. Netanyahu said he was a son of a historian and and have had thousands of years of history, but have had diplomatic relations for the past 20 years, but “something different was happening now” because of Modi’s leadership and their partnership. Netanyahu said the fact was that until Modi visited Israel, no leader of had visited for 3,000 years. He said Modi’s visit to was “groundbreaking” and excited the imagination of all Israelis. Netanyahu described Modi’s speech and the event with the Jews of Indian origin, as a “rock concert”. Netanyahu said Modi’s visit was a historical event and thanked the Indian PM for his “exceptional friendship” and hospitality. The two leaders spoke at length of the growing cooperation between and in agriculture, science and technology and several other sectors. Netanyahu said and were bound by three things – ancient past, vibrant present and working together towards a prominent future.

Netanyahu said and were proud of their pasts. He said some of the greatest texts have been written in Sanskrit and Hebrew. He also recalled the bravery of the Indian soldiers in the Battle of Haifa in the First World War and the vital role that victory played in the liberation of the land of

The Israeli PM said the two countries were proud of their resilient democracies, and remarked how in 2,000 years of Jews living in India, the community never experienced anti-Semitism, as it did elsewhere. He said democracies cannot be taken for granted, and listed the sectors in which and have inked agreements, including in cinema. He said his wife and him were happy and excited that they were going to Bollywood. Netanyahu and his wife are scheduled to be in Mumbai during the last leg of their visit on Thursday.

The Israeli PM said was a fountainhead of innovation and a global force of technology, while abounded with creative people, particularly scientists. He said both countries wanted more for their people, and has learnt to achieve more with less and highlighted the Israeli innovation that Modi experienced firsthand during his visit to in July when Netanyahu and he drank sea water purified before their eyes.

Netanyahu highlighted the cooperation in agriculture and counter terrorism. He said both countries faced the scourge of terrorism, but “we grit our teeth, we fight back, we never give in.” The Indian PM said and have natural affinities, which is a compelling case for a “win-win” cooperation in all spheres. Modi said the effort has been to strengthen existing pillars of India- cooperation in areas that touch lives of the two people.

Modi spoke of the cooperation in agriculture, science and technology and security. Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to invest in defence manufacturing in now that New Delhi has liberalized FDI (foreign direct investment) rules in the sector. He said the two countries were also venturing in less explored areas of oil and gas, startups, and even films. He said the two countries were working on improving connectivity and said an Indian cultural centre would soon come up in The two countries have also signed an agreement for annual exchange of bilateral visits of hundred young science students.

The Indian PM said the two leaders have agreed to do more to improve trade and investment.