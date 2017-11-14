News digest: Bank recap bonds, sale of stressed assets, and more

ATC to buy Voda, Idea towers for Rs 7,850 cr: What this means for industry
A subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (ATC) on Monday signed an agreement to buy 20,000 mobile towers owned by Vodafone
India and Idea
Cellular for $1.2 billion (Rs 7,850 crore at the current exchange rate), kicking off a phase of consolidation. Read More...
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
on Monday ruled out a single rate for the goods and services tax (GST), adding any further rationalisation of tariffs would be contingent on revenues. Read More...
The government may issue the first tranche of Rs 1.35 lakh crore worth of bank recapitalisation bonds in the first week of December. Read More...
Bidders for stressed assets face income tax hurdle
The sale of stressed assets by lenders could face a serious problem if the income tax (I-T) department demands a levy on the haircut and interest foregone by them on these assets once a new owner takes over. Read More...
