News digest: Binani likely to move SC, CBI questions RBI, Goafest, and more

Binani Cement is likely to move the Supreme Court on Monday to end insolvency proceedings against it. The company’s lenders have asked it obtain the necessary permission before consenting to an out-of-court settlement. Read more
CBI examines rationale for RBI issuing 20:80 gold import scheme in 'haste'
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is examining the rationale for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issuing the 20:80 gold import scheme circular “in haste” on May 21, 2014.
CBI officials, who questioned former RBI deputy governor H R Khan on Friday, wanted to understand from him why the gold scheme (that allowed private players to import gold) was rushed through without taking into the account the impact and potential misuse. Read more
Goafest 2018: Pratap Bose's Social Street bags Creative Agency of the Year
Newer advertising agencies such as Social Street, Medulla and Dentsu Webchutney took advantage of industry leaders giving Goafest a miss this year and went home with an impressive haul of metals. Read more
Modi, Oli seek to reset India-Nepal ties, step up engagement in defence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Saturday held wide-ranging talks to reset bilateral ties and agreed to step up two-way engagement in defence and security, connectivity, trade and agriculture. Read more
